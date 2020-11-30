Southern Wisconsin seeing quiet stretch of weather while big storm hits to the east

Next 12 Hours
While heavy snow and rain hammer states to the east, southern Wisconsin will see a cold but quiet Monday, with no precipitation in the forecast through the weekend, according to forecasters.
After drenching the Gulf Coast over the weekend, a fast-moving storm was bringing and will bring heavy snow and wind to parts of the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes and southern Appalachian regions, and heavy rain, gusty winds and even severe thunderstorms to parts of the South, the mid-Atlantic and New England at the start of the week, AccuWeather said.
The results could include major disruptions to travel, widespread power outages and property damage.
In Madison on Monday, look for mostly cloudy skies and some flurries, then skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 32 and north winds around 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.
Heading into the final day of November, the month was the fourth-warmest on record with an average temperature of 43. The warmest November ever was in 2001 when the average was 46.2.
After an overnight low around 21, Tuesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 35 and northwest winds around 10 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 21, Wednesday should be sunny, with a high near 41 and northwest winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday and Friday, sunny Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 36, 39, 42 and 40, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 24, 24, 26 and 28.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts quiet weather through the weekend, with some early flurries Monday and a cold start to the week but warmer weather to follow.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 31, 35, 43, 41, 41, 43 and 39, and overnight lows around 19, 21, 23, 25, 28 and 29.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 46 at 12:38 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 64 for Nov. 29, set in 1998.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 31 at 11:59 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal low and 42 degrees above the record low of 11 below for Nov. 29, set in 1875.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.85 inches, 0.46 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 8.64 inches of precipitation, 0.8 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 37.79 inches of precipitation, 5.13 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 29 is 0.67 inches in 1975.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s November total stayed at 2.2 inches, 1.2 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 2.3 inches, 1.6 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 29 is 6 inches in 1991.
