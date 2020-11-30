Southern Wisconsin seeing quiet stretch of weather while big storm hits to the east

After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 21, Wednesday should be sunny, with a high near 41 and northwest winds around 5 mph.

The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday and Friday, sunny Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 36, 39, 42 and 40, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 24, 24, 26 and 28.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts quiet weather through the weekend, with some early flurries Monday and a cold start to the week but warmer weather to follow.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 31, 35, 43, 41, 41, 43 and 39, and overnight lows around 19, 21, 23, 25, 28 and 29.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 46 at 12:38 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 64 for Nov. 29, set in 1998.

Sunday’s low in Madison was 31 at 11:59 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal low and 42 degrees above the record low of 11 below for Nov. 29, set in 1875.