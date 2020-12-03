Southern Wisconsin’s weather could not be more of a contrast to 30 years ago

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin’s quiet and seasonably warm weather could not be more of a contrast to 30 years ago.
A winter storm that eventually became a powerful blizzard, began shortly after midnight Dec. 3, 1990, and by the time it was over late that evening, it would dump a record 17.3 inches of snow on the Madison area. The total would beat the previous record for a 24-hour period of 13.2 inches, set on Dec. 15, 1987.
The snowstorm cut a swath from Grant County to Green Bay, bringing wind gusts up to 60 mph and creating drifts as high as 7 feet. It shut down roads, schools, businesses and government offices — even UW-Madison classes were canceled. Nine people in Wisconsin died of heart attacks as a result of shoveling the heavy snow, the National Weather Service said.
In contrast, December will continue with its quiet start for the area for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly cloudy skies through mid-morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 41 and west winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 28, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 39 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the north in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 24, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 36 and north winds around 5 mph.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Sunday, sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 37, 38, 42 and 44, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 23, 24, 26 and 31.
For the next week, 27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts plenty of sunshine and nothing but possible flurries later on Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 40, 40, 39, 37, 38, 41 and 44, and overnight lows around 27, 23, 25, 26, 27 and 30.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 44 at 3:49 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 62 for Dec. 2, set in 1982.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 17 at 6:07 a.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 29 degrees above the record low of 12 below for Dec. 2, set in 1886.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at zero, 0.15 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 37.79 inches of precipitation, 4.9 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 2 is 1.58 inches, set in 1982.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at zero, 0.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 2.3 inches, 2.6 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 2 is 4.5 inches, set in 1978.
Photos: Remembering greatest single-day snowstorm in Madison history
State Journal front page Dec. 4, 1990
1990: Driver gets a push
1990: Mountains of snow
1990: Cars stuck
1990: Shoveling out car
1990: Snowblower at work
1990: Abandoned car
1990: Snowstorm aftermath
Snowstorm coverage
Snowstorm coverage
