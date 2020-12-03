Southern Wisconsin’s weather could not be more of a contrast to 30 years ago

Southern Wisconsin’s quiet and seasonably warm weather could not be more of a contrast to 30 years ago.

A winter storm that eventually became a powerful blizzard, began shortly after midnight Dec. 3, 1990, and by the time it was over late that evening, it would dump a record 17.3 inches of snow on the Madison area. The total would beat the previous record for a 24-hour period of 13.2 inches, set on Dec. 15, 1987.

The snowstorm cut a swath from Grant County to Green Bay, bringing wind gusts up to 60 mph and creating drifts as high as 7 feet. It shut down roads, schools, businesses and government offices — even UW-Madison classes were canceled. Nine people in Wisconsin died of heart attacks as a result of shoveling the heavy snow, the National Weather Service said.

In contrast, December will continue with its quiet start for the area for at least the next week, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly cloudy skies through mid-morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 41 and west winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 28, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 39 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the north in the afternoon.