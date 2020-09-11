Southern Wisconsin’s stretch of record-setting cold over, slow warming trend ahead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Wisconsin’s stretch of record-setting cold weather is on the way out, as days of rain and chilly highs in the 50s will give way to highs reaching 60 Friday and in the 70s by Sunday, when sunshine finally returns, according to forecasters.

The past three days have seen records set for lowest high temperature for Madison, National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Halbach said.

It was 54 on Tuesday, breaking the record of 57 for Sept. 8, set in 1943; it was 51 on Wednesday, breaking the record of 57 for Sept. 9, set in 1917; and it was 53 on Thursday, breaking the record of 52 for Sept. 10, set in 1924.

In Madison on Friday, there’s a 60% chance for showers, mainly after 4 p.m., with possible rain totals of less than a tenth of an inch, cloudy skies, a high near 60 and east winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

A quarter- to half-inch of rain is possible overnight as the low falls to around 56, and again Saturday, when the high is expected to be near 68, with southeast winds around 10 mph turning out of the southwest in the afternoon.

The last rain chance in the forecast is 20% overnight Saturday night Sunday as the low falls to around 55.