Southern Wisconsin’s dry fall ending with a late October deluge that could feature thunderstorms

A blast of frigid air more on par with the middle of winter may shatter records in parts of the Rockies and Plains, laying the groundwork for an unusual snowfall far to the south for late October.

Overnight lows could be close to zero in parts of Idaho and much of Montana and Wyoming, as well as the western parts of the Dakotas and northern Colorado, breaking records by 20 degrees or more, AccuWeather Meteorologist Reneé Duff said.

Record-challenging cold will penetrate as far south as New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas by early next week, with temperatures forecast to dip into the teens and 20s at night.

In addition, a swath of 6 to 12 inches of snow is likely to hit parts of the Dakotas and western Minnesota from Saturday to Sunday, which could push the October total in Minneapolis to a record, while some snow is forecast to fall over the southern Plains.

In Madison on Thursday, look for showers and possible storms, with rain totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch, a high near 61 and east winds at 10 to 15 mph, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, showers and possibly a storm could deliver 1 to 2 inches of rain as the low falls to around 43.