Madison-area residents will need their shovels and snow blowers for the second time in less than a week after the second major snowstorm of the season blows through the area Tuesday morning into Wednesday.
When the snow stops falling, up to 7 inches more could blanket the Madison area, giving winter activity enthusiasts something to smile about after enduring a winter of mostly bare trails and hills.
Any snowfall accumulation would be in addition to the 5.5 inches that fell Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
In addition to the expected snow, Madison dealt with the lowest temperatures so far this winter. Temperatures dropped to 13 degrees below zero Monday morning at the Dane County Regional Airport, with wind chills dropping to 25 below.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch early Monday morning for a dozen counties in south-central, southeastern and east-central Wisconsin from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Southeastern Wisconsin is expected to get slightly less snow, between 2 and 5 inches, accompanied in some areas by rain and sleet, with ice accumulation of up to one-tenth of an inch.
Counties affected
Counties under the winter storm watch include Dane, Columbia, Iowa, Dodge, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sauk, Washington and Ozaukee.
Other counties in southern and southeastern Wisconsin are under a winter weather advisory from 9 a.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday. They include Green, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Rock, Walworth and Waukesha counties.
Also under a winter storm watch are the counties of La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Crawford, Richland, Vernon and Grant, with up to 6 inches of snow in the forecast.
Moving eastward
The storm produced plenty of snow in the Rocky Mountains on Monday and is expected to move into into the Upper Midwest by Tuesday.
Farther to the south, rain is expected in Illinois and across the lower Great Lakes, so there could be a band of freezing rain between the snow and rain that could also affect travel.
For updated road travel conditions, go to the Wisconsin highway travel map online at 511wi.gov.
For more winter-related information for Madison residents, go to cityofmadison.com/residents/winter/.
The week unfolds
Clouds were expected to move in Monday night and stay through the better part of the week. Tuesday's high is expected to reach 27, with snow developing in the morning, said Channel 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans.
Wednesday's high should hit 22, then colder air moves in once again.
The Weather Service is forecasting a high near 19 on Thursday, but only 3 on Friday and 10 on Saturday.
Lows are expected to drop below zero early Friday morning and early Saturday morning.
The sun returns on Friday and sticks around through the weekend, with just a slight chance of snow on Sunday and a high of 10.
Borremans said the area could see more snow next Monday and a high of 18.
No precipitation was recorded at the airport Sunday, keeping the January and 2019 total at 1.54 inches, or 0.74 inches above normal.
So far in the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 3.64 inches of precipitation, 1.10 inches above normal.
Since Dec. 1, Madison has received 10.8 inches of snow, 11.0 inches below normal.State Journal reporter Chris Aadland contributed to this report.