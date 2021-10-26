Southern Wisconsin dries out for 2 days before next rain moves in, then out for Halloween

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will ride a rollercoaster of weather the next several days, from dry and nice to rainy, to dry and nice, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 54 and east winds around 5 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 37, Wednesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 56 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
Chances for showers are 20% Wednesday night, 80% Thursday, 70% Thursday night, and 30% Friday, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch Thursday and Thursday night, before dry weather returns.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 54, 55, 58, 52 and 45, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 44, 47, 41, 40 and 34.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a couple of rainy days sandwiched by nice fall weather.
Tsaparis said Madison will see a possible stray shower to the west on Wednesday, possible isolated showers Wednesday night, scattered showers Thursday and Thursday night, scattered showers possible Friday morning, and a chance for showers Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 54, 57, 55, 54, 57, 53 and 46, and overnight lows around 37, 43, 45, 41, 38 and 38.
Monday’s high in Madison was 53 at 12:37 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 25 degrees below the record high of 78 for Oct. 25, set in 1989.
Monday’s low in Madison was 33 at 11:08 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 21 degrees above the record low of 12 for Oct. 25, set in 1887.
Officially, 0.06 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s October total to 1.61 inches, 0.64 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison now has received 3.95 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid), 1.73 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 20.54 inches of precipitation, 12.22 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 25 is 0.86 inches in 1932.
No snow has fallen in Madison this snow season (since July 1). The record snow for Oct. 25 was 1 inch in 1898.