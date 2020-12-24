Southern Wisconsin dodges blizzard, but not coldest air of the season

Next 12 Hours
While a blizzard crippled travel in Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, southern Wisconsin got a dusting of snow at most, with a blast of the coldest air of the season that dropped temperatures by 40 degrees or so in a day, according to forecasters.
A storm that began with snow, strong winds and bitter cold into the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota early Wednesday before moving east made travel treacherous and grounded flights on one of the most anticipated air travel days since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Associated Press reported.
Blizzard warnings were posted in the region as National Weather Service officials called for wind chills to dip to 35 below, pushed by gusts of more than 60 mph. Numerous travel advisories urged motorists to stay off the road and several highways were shut down.
The storm was centered in southeastern Minnesota and tracked steadily toward Eau Claire and across northern Wisconsin to northern Michigan Wednesday night. The heaviest snow band stretched from the Iron Range in northeastern Minnesota back toward Watertown in eastern South Dakota.
Travel was virtually impossible amid the windy and snowy weather with near-whiteout conditions limiting visibility to near-zero along major highways across the region, including a section of Interstate 94 in Minnesota, AccuWeather reported.
To officially be a blizzard, sustained winds must be at least 35 mph or higher for three consecutive hours during which heavy or blowing snow must reduce visibility to less than a quarter-mile.
Several weather stations from eastern Nebraska through eastern North Dakota and into Minnesota met this criteria, confirming the storm’s status as a blizzard. Hurricane-force wind gusts whipped across parts of the Plains, including an 80-mph gust in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Ahead of the cold, Madison recorded a high of 53 on Wednesday, just 5 degrees shy of the record for Dec. 23.
That was reminiscent of a year ago, when highs in Madison reached 49 on Christmas Eve and 55 on Christmas, just a degree shy of the record.
This year, though, the warmth will be just a memory, with highs near 12 and 19 for Christmas Eve and Christmas sandwiching a low around 5, with wind chill values of 15 below to 5 below overnight, the Weather Service said.
Skies should be mostly cloudy on Christmas Eve, with isolated snow showers before 3 p.m. and scattered flurries after 3 p.m. into the overnight, as northwest winds blow at around 15 mph and gust as high as 30 mph.
Christmas should feature mostly sunny skies, with a high near 19 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph producing wind chill values of 10 below to zero.
The Weather Service said there’s 20% chance for snow Sunday after noon and before midnight, a 40% chance for snow Tuesday, and a 50% chance for snow Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday mostly sunny Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, and mostly cloudy Wednesday, with highs near 30, 35, 23, 24 and 33, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 15, 21, 17, 6 and 18.
27 Storm Track’s Katherine Noel forecasts possible flurries and isolated snow showers Thursday morning, possible light snow Sunday evening and night, and a chance for snow Wednesday.
Noel said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 11, 20, 30, 32, 22, 24 and 32, and overnight lows around 4, 13, 20, 17, 8 and 16.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 53 at 2:42 p.m., 25 degrees above the normal high and 5 degrees below the record high of 58 for Dec. 23, set in 1877.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 17 at 11:59 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 38 degrees above the record low of 21 below for Dec. 23, set in 1983.
Officially, 0.03 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.56 inches, 0.83 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 38.35 inches of precipitation, 4.22 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 23 is 0.64 inches, set in 1941.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s December and meteorological winter total at 6.4 inches, 3.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 8.7 inches, 5.5 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 23 is 5.5 inches, set in 1959.
Madison’s snow depth is 4 inches.
