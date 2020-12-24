Southern Wisconsin dodges blizzard, but not coldest air of the season

To officially be a blizzard, sustained winds must be at least 35 mph or higher for three consecutive hours during which heavy or blowing snow must reduce visibility to less than a quarter-mile.

Several weather stations from eastern Nebraska through eastern North Dakota and into Minnesota met this criteria, confirming the storm’s status as a blizzard. Hurricane-force wind gusts whipped across parts of the Plains, including an 80-mph gust in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Ahead of the cold, Madison recorded a high of 53 on Wednesday, just 5 degrees shy of the record for Dec. 23.

That was reminiscent of a year ago, when highs in Madison reached 49 on Christmas Eve and 55 on Christmas, just a degree shy of the record.

This year, though, the warmth will be just a memory, with highs near 12 and 19 for Christmas Eve and Christmas sandwiching a low around 5, with wind chill values of 15 below to 5 below overnight, the Weather Service said.

Skies should be mostly cloudy on Christmas Eve, with isolated snow showers before 3 p.m. and scattered flurries after 3 p.m. into the overnight, as northwest winds blow at around 15 mph and gust as high as 30 mph.