Southern Wisconsin could threaten cold streak records with no end in sight to frigid weather

The good news is that while Madison saw measurable snow on 12 days out of 21 through last Thursday’s 3.5 inches of snow, nothing more than a light dusting has happened since or is expected for the next week, according to Steve Ackerman and Jonathan Martin, UW-Madison professors.
That gave Madison an official snow depth of 13 inches for the first time in 10 years — ending the longest streak of snow depth less than 13 inches in Madison’s history, they said.
The bad news is that the first blast of extended arctic air followed and it could extend to one of the longest runs of bitter cold ever seen in Madison, driven by a weakening in the polar vortex.
The longest string of consecutive days with a daytime high temperature of 10 degrees or less is 10, which occurred in January 1963, followed by seven in January 1994.
The high for Madison was 6 on Saturday and zero on Sunday, and the highest high forecast for the next week by the National Weather Service and 27 Storm Track is 12.
There is potential for more wind chill advisories by next weekend, the Weather Service said.
No big storms are expected, but light snow is possible at times, with a dusting to around a half-inch possible on Monday afternoon.
The storm system is moving well south of Wisconsin and will deliver up to a few inches from eastern Nebraska to Maine, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 30% chance for flurries before noon, then snow, mainly between noon and 4 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 7 and west winds developing around 5 miles per hour producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 9 below with wind chills of 20 below to 15 below, Tuesday should be mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 9 and northwest winds around 5 mph producing wind chills of 20 below to 10 below.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 4 below with wind chills of 15 below to 10 below, Wednesday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 11 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for snow showers are 30% Thursday after noon, 20% Thursday night before midnight, and Friday after noon through Saturday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday, and partly sunny Friday through Sunday, with highs near 9, 9, 9 and 8, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 4 below, 3 below, 4 below, and 8 below.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a little light snow possible Monday, a few flurries possible Monday night, flurries possible Wednesday, and a little light snow possible Thursday through Friday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 7, 10, 8, 9, 9, 1 and 12, and overnight lows around 9 below, 4 below, 3 below, zero, 14 below and 7 below.
Sunday’s high in Madison was zero at 8:37 p.m., 29 degrees below the normal high and 50 degrees below the record high of 50 for Feb. 7, set in 1987.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 15 below at 7:22 a.m., 28 degrees below the normal low and 6 degrees above the record low of 21 below for Feb. 7, set in 1875.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s February total at 0.33 inches, 0.03 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.73 inches, 0.54 inches below normal. The 2021 precipitation total stayed at 1.6 inches, 0.07 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 7 is 0.63 inches in 1892.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s February total stayed at 3.5 inches, 0.6 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 34 inches, 4.7 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 36.3 inches, 2.9 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 7 is 6.2 inches in 1892.
Madison’s official snow depth is 13 inches.
