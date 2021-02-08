Southern Wisconsin could threaten cold streak records with no end in sight to frigid weather

No big storms are expected, but light snow is possible at times, with a dusting to around a half-inch possible on Monday afternoon.

The storm system is moving well south of Wisconsin and will deliver up to a few inches from eastern Nebraska to Maine, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Monday, there’s a 30% chance for flurries before noon, then snow, mainly between noon and 4 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 7 and west winds developing around 5 miles per hour producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 9 below with wind chills of 20 below to 15 below, Tuesday should be mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 9 and northwest winds around 5 mph producing wind chills of 20 below to 10 below.

After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 4 below with wind chills of 15 below to 10 below, Wednesday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 11 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for snow showers are 30% Thursday after noon, 20% Thursday night before midnight, and Friday after noon through Saturday.