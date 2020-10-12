Southern Wisconsin could see thunderstorms on a wet and windy Monday

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin could see thunderstorms Monday morning into the early afternoon featuring lightning and winds of 35 to 40 miles per hour, according to forecasters.
AccuWeather said the storm system moving through Wisconsin on Monday earlier brought heavy rain and some mountain snow to the Northwest and then explosive storms late Sunday in Nebraska, Minnesota and South Dakota. In Madison, Nebraska, hail stones were reported from the size of half dollars to baseballs.
The storms won’t be as severe for our area, because the cold front will run into a more stable air mass where not all of the ingredients needed for widespread severe weather will be in place.
Colder weather will move in later this week, with frost and freezing temperatures looking more likely Friday and Saturday mornings, the National Weather Service said.
A cold front is forecast to cover from the Upper Midwest to the southern Plains by Wednesday afternoon and track eastward overnight, combining with a significant southward dip in the jet stream that will allow very cold, Canadian air to rush into the north-central U.S. in the wake of the cold front, AccuWeather said.
"The transition to colder weather will be accompanied by a storm that can bring snow or a mixture of rain and wet snow to the northern tier of the Plains and the Upper Midwest from Wednesday to early Thursday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.
By late in the week, highs will be in the 40s, 10 to 15 degrees below normal for mid-October.
In Madison on Monday, showers and storms could dump between a quarter- and half-inch of rain, with a high near 63 and south winds at 15 to 20 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon and gusting as high as 35 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 45, Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 66 and south winds around 15 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon and gusting to 25 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 43, Wednesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers after 1 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 65 and south winds at 5 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance of showers Wednesday night before 1 a.m., a 20% chance for showers Saturday, and a 20% chance for rain and snow showers Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday and Friday, and partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 50, 48, 47 and 48, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 43, 31, 30 and 34.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered showers Monday, mainly in the morning, then clearing and breezy with falling temperatures late in the day; a light shower possible Wednesday and again Friday; and an isolated shower possible Saturday and Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 64, 67, 66, 50, 48, 50 and 48, and overnight lows around 45, 43, 45, 32, 32 and 30.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 65 at 4:04 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 19 degrees below the record high of 84 for Oct. 11, set in 1928.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 43 at 2:54 a.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 20 degrees above the record low of 23 for Oct. 11, set in 1967 and 1987.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.05 inches, 0.8 inches below normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 3.46 inches, 0.52 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 32.61 inches, 3.81 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 11 is 0.96 inches in 1983.
