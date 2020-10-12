Southern Wisconsin could see thunderstorms on a wet and windy Monday

"The transition to colder weather will be accompanied by a storm that can bring snow or a mixture of rain and wet snow to the northern tier of the Plains and the Upper Midwest from Wednesday to early Thursday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

By late in the week, highs will be in the 40s, 10 to 15 degrees below normal for mid-October.

In Madison on Monday, showers and storms could dump between a quarter- and half-inch of rain, with a high near 63 and south winds at 15 to 20 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon and gusting as high as 35 mph, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 45, Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 66 and south winds around 15 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon and gusting to 25 mph.

After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 43, Wednesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers after 1 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 65 and south winds at 5 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance of showers Wednesday night before 1 a.m., a 20% chance for showers Saturday, and a 20% chance for rain and snow showers Sunday.