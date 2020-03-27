Southern Wisconsin could see severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, evening

Southern Wisconsin could see severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, with large hail and damaging wind gusts possible, along with heavy rain that will likely cause several rivers to rise above flood stage over the weekend, according to forecasters.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Saturday afternoon and early evening, with a “slight” risk for severe storms for much of southern Wisconsin, including Madison and Milwaukee and locations to the south.

Close to 30 million people may be at risk for severe storms over the central U.S., with some of the storms capable of spawning isolated tornadoes from late Friday into Saturday, AccuWeather reported.

The first strong storms hit Thursday night over portions of eastern Kansas to central Missouri and southwestern Illinois, with hail up to the size of golf balls.

"Storms from northern Missouri and southern Iowa to central Illinois may have the greatest potential for tornadoes on Saturday, but this threat area may lift northward later in the day and early in the evening," AccuWeather lead storm-warning meteorologist Brian Knopick said.