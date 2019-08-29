A passing cold front could kick off some severe thunderstorms across southern Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon, according to forecasters.
The storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado, with the threat ending quickly in the late afternoon and early evening, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 60 percent chance for showers and storms, with a chance for showers before 2 p.m., showers likely and possibly a storm from 2 p.m. through 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and storms after 4 p.m., and possible rain totals of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop.
The high should be near 81, with increasingly cloudy skies and south winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph.
After an overnight low around 53, Friday should be sunny, with a high near 74 and north winds around 5 mph.
Chances for showers and storms return at 40 percent Saturday, 20 percent Saturday night before 1 a.m., 30 percent Tuesday, and 20 percent Tuesday night, the Weather Service said.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 66, 72, 79, 80 and 72, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 55, 54, 58, 63 and 58.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening, possible showers Friday night into Saturday, and a possible few storms Tuesday.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 73 at 4:54 p.m., 5 degrees below the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 95 for Aug. 28, set in 1955.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 55 at 11:55 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 38 for Aug. 28, set in 1968 and 1982.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s August total at 2.85 inches, 1.02 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 13.78 inches, 1.19 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 29.59 inches, 5.17 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 28 is 3 inches in 1869.