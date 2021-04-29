 Skip to main content
Southern Wisconsin could hit 80 again over weekend, much-needed rain may follow
National Weather Service forecast graphic 4-29-21
National Weather Service

Madison officially hit 80 for the first time this year on Tuesday, and it may happen again over the weekend, according to forecasters.

More important, there is a good chance for much-needed showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) is 1.44 inches, 1.73 inches below normal, the meteorological spring (March through May) total is 2.85 inches, 2.52 inches below normal, and the 2021 total is 4.98 inches, 3.07 inches below normal.

In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 5 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 67 and north winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.

After an overnight low around 43, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 62 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tornadoes are one of the most powerful and violent weather phenomena. Although the details of tornado formation are still being researched, there are a few general steps to their formation.

Most tornadoes develop from supercell, which are storms that are characterized by strong rotating updrafts.

A supercell develops because of wind shear in the atmosphere, which is wind moving different speeds at different heights.

Wall clouds develop as supercell rapidly moist air into the storm. If a tornado forms, this is where it would occur. If air converges rapidly beneath the wall cloud, the rotation narrows and spins faster and faster, just like ice skaters spin faster when their arms are drawn in.

When this rotation extends from the ground to the cloud, a tornado has formed. However, not all supercell produce tornadoes, because just the right conditions are needed at the surface.

When a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, seek shelter immediately.

After a low overnight Friday into Saturday, around 46 Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 80 and southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms after 2 p.m. Sunday; a 70% chance for showers and storms Sunday night, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch; a 60% chance for showers Monday; a 30% chance for showers Monday night through Tuesday night; and a 20% chance for showers Wednesday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 76, 63, 60 and 62, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 58, 54, 44 and 42.

After drenching the southern Plains, storms packing heavy rainfall will race northward into the Midwest and Ohio Valley.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts isolated showers later on Thursday, isolated showers possible Sunday, showers and storms developing Sunday night, scattered showers and storms Monday, and showers possible Wednesday night.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 66, 62, 80, 76, 64, 64 and 65, and overnight lows around 44, 46, 59, 53, 42 and 42.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 62 at 2:39 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 28 degrees below the record high of 90 for April 28, set in 1952.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 45 at 6:59 a.m., 5 degrees above the normal low and 20 degrees above the record low of 25 for April 28, set in 2019.

Surging temperatures could approach record-high marks this week as exceptional drought conditions continue.

Madison’s record precipitation for April 28 is 1.91 inches in 1975.

With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s April total stayed at 0.1 inches, 2.4 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2.1 inches, 7.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.3 inches, 5.3 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for April 28 is a trace in 1979, 2008 and 2012.

