Southern Wisconsin could hit 80 again over weekend, much-needed rain may follow

Madison officially hit 80 for the first time this year on Tuesday, and it may happen again over the weekend, according to forecasters.

More important, there is a good chance for much-needed showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) is 1.44 inches, 1.73 inches below normal, the meteorological spring (March through May) total is 2.85 inches, 2.52 inches below normal, and the 2021 total is 4.98 inches, 3.07 inches below normal.

In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 5 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 67 and north winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.

After an overnight low around 43, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 62 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Friday into Saturday, around 46 Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 80 and southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph.