South-central Wisconsin under heat advisory Wednesday, ‘long-lasting’ heat wave predicted

Next week is likely to be worse than this week, and the entire Lower 48 states and Alaska are likely to be warmer than normal for the last two weeks of July, traditionally the hottest time of year, according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center.

Wisconsin could be battling it out with the Southeast for the nation’s hottest feels-like temperature — which factors in humidity — with heat indices pushing past 100. The worst prolonged heat looks to be around western Nebraska, Oklahoma and the Texas panhandle, with temperatures approaching 110, but without the sticky humidity.

A giant ridge of high pressure, parking hot air, is stuck in the Southwest and extends farther east that usual, blocking cold fronts from moving in, while the jet stream has retreated to Canada, so nothing is pushing the heat along.

“It’s very widespread and it’s going to be very long lasting,” Jeff Masters, founder of Weather Underground and now a meteorologist at Yale Climate Connections, told AP. “It’s not a record-breaking heat wave, but it is notable for its persistence.”

The standard advice is to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioning, and take frequent breaks if you must be outside, as heat stroke is a real possibility.