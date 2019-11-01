It will be the calm after the record-breaking storm for south-central Wisconsin over a chilly next week, with plenty of chances for light precipitation but no more major storms in the forecast.
Officially, 4 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, setting Madison records for most snow for Oct. 31 and any October day, while the 8.1 inches for October set a record for the month.
Previously for Madison, the record for an October day was 3.8 inches on Oct. 26, 1997 and the record for October was 5.2 inches in 1917.
The October, meteorological fall (September through November) and snow season (since July 1) total of 8.1 inches is 7.6 inches above normal.
In Madison on Friday, there’s a 40% chance for rain and snow, mainly after 4 p.m. and before 9 p.m., with increasing clouds, a high near 36 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 27, Saturday’s forecast features a chance for flurries after 10 a.m., mixing with sprinkles after 2 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 35 and west winds at 10 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 27, there’s a 30% chance for rain after 1 p.m. Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 41 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 30% Monday and Monday night, and 20% Tuesday through Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 42, 37, 35 and 29, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 32, 30, 25 and 21.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a chilly next week with no major storms, but plenty of chances rain and snow.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 32 at 3:26 p.m., 20 degrees below the normal high and 45 degrees below the record high of 77 for Oct. 31, set in 1933 and 1950.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 20 at 8:24 p.m., 14 degrees below the normal low and only 4 degrees above the record low of 16 for Oct. 31, set in 1925.
Officially, 0.2 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s October total to 5.85 inches, 3.45 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison now has received 12.65 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid), 7.12 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 42.24 inches of precipitation, 11.89 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 31 is 1.21 inches in 1960.