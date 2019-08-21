South-central Wisconsin is set enjoy a stretch of weather to remember with fondness come January.
The area will enjoy plenty of sunshine, comfortable highs in the 70s, and no rain through the weekend, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 78 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 55, Thursday’s forecast features patchy fog before 8 a.m., otherwise mostly sunny skies, a high near 75 and calm wind becoming northeast winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said the next chances for showers and thunderstorms are 40 percent Sunday night through Monday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday through Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 74, 76, 78, 81 and 79, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 54, 52, 57, 63 and 63.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts nice weather through the weekend, before warmer and more humid weather moves back in, bringing with it a possible few late-day storms Monday late in the day into the night.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 82 at 4:28 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 16 degrees below the record high of 98 for Aug. 20, set in 1916 and 1955.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 58 at 4:11 a.m., 1 degree below the normal low and 19 degrees above the record low of 39 for Aug. 20, set in 1950 and 1967.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, keeping Madison’s August total at 2.49 inches, 0.34 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 13.42 inches, 1.87 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 29.23 inches, 5.85 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 20 is 3.78 inches in 2018.