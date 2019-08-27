The autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere will be on Monday, Sept. 23 at 2:50 a.m., marking the end of summer by the calendar.
But meteorological summer is the months of June, July and August, meaning meteorological fall starts on Sunday.
At least south-central Wisconsin will enjoy a nice end to meteorological summer, with plenty of sunshine, just slight chances for showers and thunderstorms, and highs from around 70 to around 80, according to forecasters.
On Tuesday in Madison, there’s a 20 percent chance for showers after 4 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 75 and west winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 55, Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 71 and west winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
Chances for showers and storms are 30 percent Thursday, 20 percent Thursday night, Friday night, and Saturday night, the Weather Service said.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday, partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday, with highs near 80, 72, 69, 73 and 77, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 55, 53, 54 and 56.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts for Madison over the next week plenty of sunshine, highs from around 70 to around 80, a possible few showers Thursday evening and night, possible showers Friday night, and possible scattered showers Saturday into early Sunday.
Monday’s high in Madison was 68 at 7:09 p.m., 10 degrees below the normal high and 27 degrees below the record high of 95 for Aug. 26, set in 1953.
Monday’s low in Madison was 63 at 9:52 a.m., 5 degrees above the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 39 for Aug. 26, set in 1964.
Officially, 0.36 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s August total to 2.85 inches, 0.76 inches below normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 13.78 inches, 1.45 inches above normal. The 2019 total rose to 29.59 inches, 5.43 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 26 is 2.28 inches in 1986.