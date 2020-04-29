South-central Wisconsin dodging heavy rain on Wednesday as flood watch in effect for southeastern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
South-central Wisconsin will escape the heavy rain on Wednesday that has southeastern Wisconsin under a flood watch, according to forecasters.
The flood watch is for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties, with 1 to 2 inches of rain expected that could cause urban and rural flooding of streets and low areas, the National Weather Service said.
Several fast responding rivers in southeast Wisconsin that include the Milwaukee, Fox and Root may reach at least minor flood stage Wednesday.
The area will see strong north winds develop Wednesday morning, with gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour expected, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms, with a quarter- to half-inch likely, a high near 51, and north winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 40 mph.
There’s a 60% chance for showers overnight, with a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain possible as the low falls to around 44 and north winds gust to 40 mph, then a 30% chance for showers Thursday, mainly before 11 a.m., mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 60 and north winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.
The Weather Service forecasts mostly quiet weather to follow, with chances for showers at 30% Sunday and Sunday night, 20% Monday, 30% Monday night, and 40% Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday, partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, and mostly cloudy Tuesday, with highs near 60, 68, 62, 57 and 51, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 40, 47, 50, 43 and 40.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered showers Wednesday tapering late at night, light rain possible Saturday night, and showers possible Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 52, 61, 66, 71, 66, 55 and 49, and overnight lows around 43, 43, 39, 48, 50, 40 and 39.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 67 at 12:01 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 23 degrees below the record high of 90 for April 28, set in 1952.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 37 at 3:52 a.m., 3 degrees below the normal low and 12 degrees above the record low of 25 for April 28, set in 2019.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.69 inches, 1.48 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 5.16 inches, 0.21 inches below normal. The 2020 total rose to 7.84 inches, 0.21 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 28 is 1.91 inches in 1975.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s April total stayed at 0.2 inches, 2.3 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 3.1 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 28 is a trace in 1969, 2008 and 2012.
