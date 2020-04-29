South-central Wisconsin dodging heavy rain on Wednesday as flood watch in effect for southeastern Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South-central Wisconsin will escape the heavy rain on Wednesday that has southeastern Wisconsin under a flood watch, according to forecasters.

The flood watch is for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties, with 1 to 2 inches of rain expected that could cause urban and rural flooding of streets and low areas, the National Weather Service said.

Several fast responding rivers in southeast Wisconsin that include the Milwaukee, Fox and Root may reach at least minor flood stage Wednesday.

The area will see strong north winds develop Wednesday morning, with gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour expected, the Weather Service said.

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms, with a quarter- to half-inch likely, a high near 51, and north winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 40 mph.

There’s a 60% chance for showers overnight, with a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain possible as the low falls to around 44 and north winds gust to 40 mph, then a 30% chance for showers Thursday, mainly before 11 a.m., mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 60 and north winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.