South-central Wisconsin will see quiet weather into early next week, with highs in the 40s heading into the weekend, then in the 50s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
But watch out next week, as the area could see its first snowflakes, with much colder weather, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Thursday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 46 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 32, Friday should be sunny, with a high near 48 and west winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 31, Saturday is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a high near 55 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for rain Saturday night, a 20% chance for rain and snow Monday night, a 30% chance for rain and snow Tuesday and Tuesday night, and a 20% chance for rain and snow Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Sunday, partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 54, 44, 42 and 39, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 37, 34, 30 and 28.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts cool weather heading into a warmer weekend, then colder next week, with a few showers Saturday night, a few mixed showers possible Tuesday, and a few flurries possible Wednesday.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 54 at 3:50 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 27 degrees below the record high of 81 for Oct. 23, set in 1963.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 39 at 7:14 a.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 15 for Oct. 23 set in 1969.
Officially, 0.14 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s October total to 4.95 inches, 3.19 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison now has received 11.75 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid), 6.86 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 41.34 inches of precipitation, 11.63 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 23 is 1.59 inches in 1959.
Madison has not received any measureable snow this snow season (since July 1), but on Oct. 23, 1929, the city saw a record 2.5 inches for the date.