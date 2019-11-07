With the latest snowstorm over, rounds of arctic air will move in, possibly bringing record lows to south-central Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Highs might not crack 20 and lows might not get out of the single digits early next week as the area’s winter-like weather continues, the National Weather Service said.
The record lows for Madison from Nov. 7-13 range from 1 to 13.
Officially, 4.1 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, just below the record for Nov. 6 of 4.5 inches set in 1900. Madison now has a November snow total of 4.5 inches, 4.2 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total rose to 12.6 inches, 11.8 inches above normal.
At about 6 a.m. Thursday, the temperature was 14 at the Dane County Regional Airport and 13 at the National Weather Service office in eastern Jefferson County, the coldest since last March 7 when it was 6.
In Madison on Thursday, skies will be sunny, but the high will only be near 27 as northwest winds blow at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 10 with wind chill values of zero to 5, Friday should be partly sunny, with a high near 29 and wind chill values of zero to 10 as west winds blow at 5 to 10 mph and turn out of the south in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said things will warm up for the weekend, with a 20% chance for precipitation Saturday in the form of rain and snow showers from noon to 1 p.m., then rain showers after 1 p.m.; a 30% chance Saturday night in the form of rain showers before 8 p.m., then rain and snow showers.
Chances for snow showers return at 20% Sunday night and again Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, partly sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 40, 35, 22, 19 and 27, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 25, 33, 15, 7 and 14.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts near-record cold, with lows tumbling to near 8 Thursday night and 9 Tuesday night.
The cold also will mean the first lake-effect snow off the relatively warm Great Lakes to the east of Wisconsin, according to this forecast from AccuWeather.
The second blast of punishing cold early next week is likely to bring the most significant lake-effect snow event of the season, with widespread double-digit totals, AccuWeather said.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 31 at 3:14 p.m., 18 degrees below the normal high and 40 degrees below the record high of 71 for Nov. 6, set in 1916.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 25 at 11:59 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 7 for Nov. 6, set in 1951.
Officially, 0.32 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.6 inches, 0.1 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 13.24 inches of precipitation, 7.21 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 42.83 inches of precipitation, 11.98 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 6 is 2.61 inches in 1885.