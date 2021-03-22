Sometimes rainy week ahead for southern Wisconsin could feature thunder, some snow

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will see rain and possibly some thunderstorms on Tuesday, and could see rain later in the week, perhaps with some snow, according to forecasters.
Tuesday’s storm will bring accumulating snow to the Rockies before moving into the southern Plains and strengthening on Monday, bringing stormy conditions from the Gulf Coast to southern Canada, and even snow in the far northern U.S. and southern Canada, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 20% chance for rain after 2 p.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 60 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 20% chance for rain as the low falls to around 45.
Rain is certain Tuesday and Tuesday night, with storms possible after 1 p.m. and before 1 a.m., with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch Tuesday and a quarter to a half of an inch Tuesday night, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop.
Look for a high near 58 on Tuesday, with southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph, and a low around 48.
The Weather Service said there’s a 40% chance for rain Wednesday, mainly before 1 p.m.; a 30% chance for rain and snow before 8 a.m., then rain on Thursday; a 40% chance of rain before midnight, then rain and snow between midnight and 4 a.m., then snow after 4 a.m. Thursday night; a 30% chance for rain and snow before noon, then rain between noon and 1 p.m. on Friday; a 20% chance for rain and snow between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., then snow after 2 a.m. Friday night; a 30% chance for rain and snow Saturday; a 30% chance for rain Saturday night; and a 20% chance for rain Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, partly sunny Friday and Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 56, 49, 45, 51 and 50, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 37, 30, 29 and 36.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few light showers, mainly later in the day on Monday; showers and thundershowers, especially later in the day on Tuesday; scattered showers Wednesday; a rain/snow mix possible Thursday; a rain/snow mix possible Friday morning; and light rain possible Saturday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 60, 55, 55, 45, 46, 50 and 49, and overnight lows around 45, 48, 34, 28, 33 and 35.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 63 at 3:34 p.m., 18 degrees above normal and 20 degrees below the record high of 83 for March 21, set in 2012.
That record was the warmest it's ever been in March in Madison, breaking the old mark of 82 set on March 29 in 1910 and 1986 and March 31 in 1981. And it was part of an incredible run of nine record highs in 12 days.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 34 at 5:02 a.m., 7 degrees above normal and 35 degrees above the record low of 1 below for March 21, set in 1965.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 0.45 inches, 0.9 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.58 inches, 1.45 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 21 is 1.5 inches in 1886.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2 inches, 3.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 1.2 inches below normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 21 is 11 inches in 1986.
