Sometimes rainy week ahead for southern Wisconsin could feature thunder, some snow

Southern Wisconsin will see rain and possibly some thunderstorms on Tuesday, and could see rain later in the week, perhaps with some snow, according to forecasters.

Tuesday’s storm will bring accumulating snow to the Rockies before moving into the southern Plains and strengthening on Monday, bringing stormy conditions from the Gulf Coast to southern Canada, and even snow in the far northern U.S. and southern Canada, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Monday, there’s a 20% chance for rain after 2 p.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 60 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 20% chance for rain as the low falls to around 45.

Rain is certain Tuesday and Tuesday night, with storms possible after 1 p.m. and before 1 a.m., with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch Tuesday and a quarter to a half of an inch Tuesday night, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop.

Look for a high near 58 on Tuesday, with southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph, and a low around 48.