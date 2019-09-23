A soggy south-central Wisconsin gets a needed couple of days to dry out, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures before chances for showers and thunderstorms return on Tuesday night, according to forecasters.
Officially, 1.89 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, with a flash flood watch from 7 p.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of serious damage from Sunday’s storms.
On Monday in Madison, look for sunny skies, a high near 70 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 53, Tuesday’s forecast feature’s mostly sunny skies, a high near 77 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, there’s a 50 percent chance for showers and storms as the low falls to around 62, with winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
The chance for showers and storms is 40 percent Wednesday before 1 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 69 and west winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms returns at 60 percent Thursday night through Friday night, 30 percent Saturday, and 20 percent Saturday night and Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, and partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 66, 72, 67 and 73, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 49, 55, 58 and 56.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a couple of dry days, scattered showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, scattered showers Thursday night, scattered showers and storms Friday, and a possible few showers Saturday.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 74 at 1:59 a.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 17 degrees below the record high of 91 for Sept. 22, set in 2017.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 61 at 11:59 p.m., 14 degrees above the normal low and 36 degrees above the record low of 25 for Sept. 22, set in 1974.
Officially, 1.89 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 5.58 inches, 3.21 inches above normal. The 2019 total rose to 35.17 inches, 7.98 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 22 is 3.67 inches in 2009.