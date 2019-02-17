Sunday is a bad day for traveling in southern Wisconsin, with snow falling and a winter weather advisory in effect until 3 a.m. Monday, 6 a.m. for counties along Lake Michigan, according to forecasters.
And more accumulating snow is forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday, as the area’s recent brutal stretch of weather shows no signs of ending.
The National Weather Service said snow totals for southern Wisconsin will range from 2 to 6 inches, with Madison expected to get 3 to 4 inches.
The snow began in the Madison area between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. and should taper off across south central Wisconsin Sunday evening, with snow showers continuing in southeast and parts of east central Wisconsin through Sunday night and possibly Monday morning, boosted by some lake enhancement.
In Madison on Sunday, the high should be near 27, with east winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, and daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Overnight, the snow should be mainly before 3 a.m., with another inch or so possible, a low around 15 and north winds around 10 mph.
Monday’s forecast features a 20 percent chance for snow before 7 a.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 23 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Monday into Tuesday around 7, Tuesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 26 and south winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said precipitation chances are 90 percent Tuesday night and Wednesday and 20 percent Wednesday night, with 1 to 2 inches of snow possible Tuesday night, snow mixing with and turning to freezing rain on Wednesday, and then possibly back to snow Wednesday night.
The high Wednesday should be near 31, sandwiched by lows around 18 both nights.
After mostly sunny days Thursday and Friday, there’s a 30 percent chance for snow Friday night and a 50 percent chance for rain and snow Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies.
Highs should be near 30, 34 and 39, with lows Thursday night and Friday night around 13 and 24.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts 2 to 5 inches of snow on Sunday, with highest totals southwest of Madison; diminishing snow showers overnight; a few morning flurries Monday; light snow developing Tuesday night.; light snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, on Wednesday; snow showers developing Friday night; a possible light rain and snow mix Saturday; and a few snow showers next Sunday.
Brown said skies over Madison should be cloudy Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, cloudy Wednesday, and partly sunny Thursday and Friday, with highs Sunday through next Sunday near 27, 23, 25, 31, 32, 32, 38 and 31, and overnight lows around 14, 5, 17, 19, 12, 22, 27 and 12.
Saturday’s high in Madison was 24 at 4:43 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal high and 33 degrees below the record high of 57 for Feb. 16, set in 1981.
Saturday’s low in Madison was 3 below at 6:13 a.m., 18 degrees below the normal low and 15 degrees above the record low of 18 below for Feb. 16, set in 1885 and 1936.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Saturday, putting Madison’s February total at 1.45 inches, 0.69 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 6.11 inches, 2.38 inches above normal. The 2019 precipitation total stayed at 4.01 inches, 2.02 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 16 is 1.28 inches in 1911.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Saturday, keeping Madison’s February total at 12 inches, 5.7 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 37.6 inches, 4.9 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 41 inches, 4.2 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 16 is 6.1 inches in 2006.
Madison’s official snow depth is 3 inches.