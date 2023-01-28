Snowy Saturday for southern Wisconsin; get all the details on our latest winter storm here

Looking to add a little value to your home or refresh your everyday surroundings?
The cold weather this time of year doesn't have to be a deterrent—instead, allow the warmth of your home to fuel those interior design dreams.
American Home Shield analyzed studies, popular home improvement projects, news reports, and cost trends to gather five projects ideal for tackling in the winter months. Materials costs were sourced from leading home improvement retailers.
Remodeling activity soared in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced Americans to spend more time at home. As Americans have largely begun resuming normal social activities, spending on home projects is expected to decline overall through 2023, according to the experts at the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University. Rising material costs in 2021 began pinching construction budgets in 2022, making large home projects less appealing to homeowners for the time being.
But that doesn't mean there aren't affordable, bite-sized projects you can't tackle this winter.
The cooler months can provide an opportunity to work on projects inside the home that don't require clear, sunny weather conditions. On moderately cool days, the windows can be opened to accommodate harsh smells from things like paint. It's also a time when home remodeling companies may have an easier time finding labor since the summer months tend to be busier for construction trades.