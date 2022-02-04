Snowy afternoon could lead to slippery commute for southern Wisconsin

Some light snow could lead to a slippery commute on Friday afternoon, according to forecasters.

Jaclyn Anderson, National Weather Service lead forecaster, said a quick burst of light, powdery snow is expected to overspread much of central and southern Wisconsin between about 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, likely reducing visibility and causing slippery roads.

In Madison on Friday, there’s a 60% chance for snow, mainly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., possibly totaling less than a half-inch. It was 2 below at 6:53 a.m. and the high should be near 18, with Increasing clouds, and winds developing out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour in the afternoon, producing wind chills of zero to 5, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 1 below with wind chills of 10 below to 5 below, Saturday should see increasing clouds, with a high near 21 and light west winds becoming south winds at 10 to 15 mph in the morning, gusting to 30 mph and wind chills of 5 below to 5.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 15, Sunday should be partly sunny, with a high near 30 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said quiet weather will continue until Thursday, when there’s a 20% chance for snow showers.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 24, 37, 35 and 30, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 8, 14, 27 and 21.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a half-inch or less of accumulation for parts of southern Wisconsin, with slick spots possible for the evening commute; flurries possible Sunday; spotty, light snow possible Wednesday; flurries possible Thursday; and a snow-mix possible Thursday night.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be 19, 22, 30, 26, 37, 37 and 28, and overnight lows around zero, 17, 6, 14, 22 and 17.

Thursday’s high in Madison was 13 at 3:55 p.m., 15 degrees below the normal high and 39 degrees below the record high of 52 for Feb. 3, set in 1992.

Thursday’s low in Madison was zero at 11:26 p.m., 12 degrees below the normal low and 29 degrees above the record low of 29 below for Feb. 3, set in 1996.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s February total at zero, 0.14 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.17 inches, 1.07 inches below normal. The 2020 precipitation total stayed at 0.48 inches, 1.13 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 3 is 1.2 inches in 1875.

With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s February total stayed at zero, 1.5 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 15.6 inches, 11.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 16.2 inches, 14.6 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 3 is 3.9 inches in 1936.

Madison’s official snow depth is 4 inches.

