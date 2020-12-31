Snowstorm to start new year will hit hardest in Wisconsin in southeast

Next 12 Hours
The next snowstorm to impact the state will hit hardest in southeastern Wisconsin, providing a snowy start to 2021, according to forecasters.
Southeastern Wisconsin residents will see enough snow Friday to shovel, while it's uncertain how much south-central Wisconsin will get, the National Weather Service said.
Up to 3 inches of snow is possible Friday afternoon into the evening, particularly in far southeast Wisconsin (Rock, Walworth, Kenosha, Racine, southern Waukesha, southern Milwaukee counties), while some dry air may remain in place from southwest to east-central Wisconsin and limit the snow potential there, warning coordination meteorologist Tim Halbach said.
In a very 2020 twist, this storm system will hit harder in southwestern Texas and northern Mexico than Wisconsin, as it coats the central U.S. with snow and ice from Texas to the Great Lakes, AccuWeather said.
"Places such as San Angelo, Texas, only pick up 2-3 inches of snow per year, on average, but this storm can deliver that amount and much, much more all in one shot," according to AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Eddie Walker.
Interstate 10 near Kent, Texas, was closed for a time Wednesday evening, with reports of cars backed up for more than three hours due to as much as 3 to 5 inches of snow fallen by early Thursday morning, with snow continuing to come down.
In part of southwestern Texas, a general 6 to 12 inches of snow is forecast, with a pocket of 12 to 18 inches, and a maximum of 22 inches.
Other locations over the southern Plains that are forecast to pick up a heavy amount of snow include Fort Stockton, Abilene, Midland and Odessa, Texas; Elk City and Enid, Oklahoma; and Wichita, Hutchinson, Manhattan and Topeka, Kansas, on Thursday and Thursday night.
Farther to the northeast, the stripe of heavy snow is expected to extend through northwestern Missouri central and southeastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin, northwestern Illinois and part of northern Michigan from Thursday night to New Year's Day.
In contrast to the National Weather Service, AccuWeather forecasts Madison to receive 3 to 6 inches from the storm Friday.
In addition, areas from north-central Texas to eastern Ohio can expect several hours of freezing rain and some sleet with the storm.
"The worst conditions may occur during Thursday night to early Friday and extend from eastern parts of Kansas to northern Missouri, where there is the potential for ice to accrue to a thickness of 0.25 of an inch or greater," Walker said.
AccuWeather said Midwest cities that are likely to experience at least a brief period of ice that can make roads and sidewalks hazardous include Davenport, Iowa; Chicago; Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Indiana; Cleveland and Toledo, Ohio; and Detroit and Lansing, Michigan.
In Madison on Thursday, 2020 will end quietly, with partly sunny skies, a high near 25 and west winds around 5 miles per hour turning out the south in the afternoon, followed by an overnight low around 10, with souths wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight, the Weather Service said.
There’s a 50% chance of snow after noon on the first day of 2021, and a 40% chance for snow before midnight on the first night of 2021, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 30, northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph, and a low around 17.
The Weather Service forecasts quiet weather into the middle of the next week, with just a 20% chance for snow Saturday night and a 20% chance for rain and snow Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly cloudy Wednesday, with highs near 30, 31, 34, 35 and 35, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 16, 18, 22 and 24.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts possible afternoon and evening light snow on New Year's Day totaling up to 2 inches and highest southeast of Madison, and a possible light mix Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 25, 30, 28, 32, 34, 37 and 34, and overnight lows around 12, 16, 19, 20, 21 and 25.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 31 at 8:05 a.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 25 degrees below the record high of 56 for Dec. 30, set in 2004.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 23 at 11:59 p.m., 11 degrees above the normal low and 39 degrees above the record low of 16 below for Dec. 30, set in 1887.
Officially, 0.03 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.12 inches, 0.58 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 38.91 inches of precipitation, 4.47 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 30 is 1.62 inches, set in 1884.
Officially, 0.5 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, giving Madison a December and meteorological winter total of 13.5 inches, 0.4 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total rose to 15.8 inches, 1.4 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 30 is 6.1 inches, set in 1971.
Madison’s snow depth is 8 inches.
