Snowstorm to start new year will hit hardest in Wisconsin in southeast

In Madison on Thursday, 2020 will end quietly, with partly sunny skies, a high near 25 and west winds around 5 miles per hour turning out the south in the afternoon, followed by an overnight low around 10, with souths wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight, the Weather Service said.

There’s a 50% chance of snow after noon on the first day of 2021, and a 40% chance for snow before midnight on the first night of 2021, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 30, northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph, and a low around 17.

The Weather Service forecasts quiet weather into the middle of the next week, with just a 20% chance for snow Saturday night and a 20% chance for rain and snow Wednesday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly cloudy Wednesday, with highs near 30, 31, 34, 35 and 35, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 16, 18, 22 and 24.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts possible afternoon and evening light snow on New Year's Day totaling up to 2 inches and highest southeast of Madison, and a possible light mix Wednesday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 25, 30, 28, 32, 34, 37 and 34, and overnight lows around 12, 16, 19, 20, 21 and 25.