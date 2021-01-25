Snowstorm to pummel southern Wisconsin Monday night into Tuesday. See how much will fall and when

A powerful storm system will dump several inches of snow on southern Wisconsin Monday night into Tuesday, with the most in southeastern Wisconsin and along the Illinois border and the least to the north, according to forecasters.

Most of Iowa and all of northern Illinois are under a winter storm warning with the strong low pressure system delivering its heaviest impacts there, while the tier of counties from Dane County to the south are under a winter weather advisory. The advisory runs from 6 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday in the Madison area, later to the east.

The National Weather Service forecasts 6 to 8 inches in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha; 4 to 6 inches in the counties along the Illinois border west of Racine and Kenosha; 3 to 4 inches in Madison, Portage and Wisconsin Dells; and much less to the north, including less than an inch in La Crosse and none in Green Bay.

The probability of 6 inches or more is 42% for Madison, 51% for Monroe, and 65% for Milwaukee and Kenosha, with some uncertainty in how far north the storm will track.

The snow is expected to start in the Madison area between 7 and 9 p.m., with moderate to heavy snow at times, blowing snow, and reduced visibility. The snow will gradually end from west to east by Tuesday afternoon and evening, the Weather Service said.