Snowstorm to pummel southern Wisconsin Monday night into Tuesday. See how much will fall and when

A powerful storm system will dump several inches of snow on southern Wisconsin Monday night into Tuesday, with the most in southeastern Wisconsin and along the Illinois border and the least to the north, according to forecasters.
Most of Iowa and all of northern Illinois are under a winter storm warning with the strong low pressure system delivering its heaviest impacts there, while the tier of counties from Dane County to the south are under a winter weather advisory. The advisory runs from 6 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday in the Madison area, later to the east.
The National Weather Service forecasts 6 to 8 inches in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha; 4 to 6 inches in the counties along the Illinois border west of Racine and Kenosha; 3 to 4 inches in Madison, Portage and Wisconsin Dells; and much less to the north, including less than an inch in La Crosse and none in Green Bay.
The probability of 6 inches or more is 42% for Madison, 51% for Monroe, and 65% for Milwaukee and Kenosha, with some uncertainty in how far north the storm will track.
The snow is expected to start in the Madison area between 7 and 9 p.m., with moderate to heavy snow at times, blowing snow, and reduced visibility. The snow will gradually end from west to east by Tuesday afternoon and evening, the Weather Service said.
The storm system that first slammed the West Coast is hitting a 1,500-mile-long swath of the country through Tuesday, with rain and thunderstorms to the south, a narrow zone of ice roughly along the Interstate 70 corridor, and heavy snow to the north, AccuWeather said.
Portions of southern Nebraska, northern Kansas, northwestern Missouri, southern Iowa and northern Illinois could be buried under a foot of snow, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Monday, look for cloudy skies, with a high near 25 and northeast winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph, producing wind chill values from 5 below to 5, before the snow chances begin, the National Weather Service said.
Overnight, look for snow, mainly after 8 p.m., accumulating 1 to 3 inches, a low around 22 and northeast winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
Snow is likely Tuesday, mainly before noon, with possible accumulation of less than an inch, a high near 25 and north winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
Quiet weather follows the storm, until a new system may bring more snow over the weekend, with a 50% chance Saturday, 60% Saturday night, and 30% Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Wednesday, mostly sunny Thursday, partly sunny Friday, and mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 21, 20, 27, 35 and 33, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night 13, 3, 7, 22 and 27.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts snow developing Monday evening and night, continuing into Tuesday, tapering off in the afternoon, with totals of 4 to 6 inches to the south, 2 to 4 inches in the Madison area, and zero to 2 inches to the north.
Tsaparis said quiet weather will follow until there’s a possible snow mix Saturday, possible snow Saturday night, and possible light snow Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 25, 25, 22, 21, 28, 33 and 31, and overnight lows around 23, 8, 2, 8, 23 and 25.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 29 at 2:30 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 55 for Jan. 24, set in 1981.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 7 at 11:53 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 31 degrees above the record low of 24 below for Jan. 24, set in 1936.
Officially, 0.12 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s January and 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.58 inches, 0.37 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) total rose to 1.71 inches, 0.98 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 24 is 1.42 inches, set in 1938.
Officially, 1.5 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s January and 2021 snow total to 7.5 inches, 2.5 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 21 inches, 2.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 23.3 inches, 4.3 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 24 is 6 inches, set in 1938.
Madison’s official snow depth is 7 inches.
