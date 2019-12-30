Snowstorm to hit southern Wisconsin harder than forecast earlier. See how much will fall and when

The change will be dramatic for southern Wisconsin, which saw plentiful rain and warm temperatures over the weekend. Madison saw more than an inch of rain total, and on Sunday tied the record high of 54 for Dec. 29.

With the rain and snow, some area rivers may approach or exceed flood stage by mid-week, the Weather Service warned.

The snow Monday and Tuesday will conclude one of the least snowy Decembers ever in Madison, with just a half-inch having fallen through Sunday, 12.2 inches below normal.

The snow is expected to begin accumulating from northwest to southeast later Monday morning into the afternoon, with the greatest accumulations expected between 6 p.m. and midnight.

In Madison, rain and snow Monday will become all snow after 5 p.m. and mainly end by 5 a.m., with possible accumulation of less than a half-inch during the day Monday and 1 to 3 inches overnight, the Weather Service said.

The high Monday should be near 34, with west winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph, and the overnight low around 26, with west winds around 20 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph.

On Tuesday, cloudy skies should gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 31 and northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.