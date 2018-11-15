A mid-November snowstorm is forecast to hit southern Wisconsin late Friday night, but how much we get and where we get it is still up in the air.
The National Weather Service is saying we could see up to 3 inches of snow in southern Wisconsin, or as little as a trace.
This comes after a Thursday night of snow mixing with rain, which could cause some slick roads for the Friday morning commute.
When the inclement weather moves on, we should see sunny skies and cold temperatures starting Sunday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: A 60 percent chance of snow, possibly mixing with rain after 4 a.m., then gradually ending, low around 30. Less than half-inch of snow expected.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 39.
- Friday night: A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight, low around 29.
- Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before noon, high near 34.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 20.
- Sunday: Sunny high near 33.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 21.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 33.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 24.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 37.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 27.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 41.