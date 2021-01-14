Snowstorm set to hit Wisconsin Thursday into Friday. See how much will fall and when

A snowstorm is poised to hit Wisconsin Thursday into Friday, with predicted snow totals continuing to vary widely and winter weather advisories in effect for all but counties southeast of Madison and bordering the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The snow is expected to begin Thursday afternoon from east to west and continue into Friday for some, with the highest accumulation rates during the evening and overnight, National Weather Service lead forecaster Jaclyn Anderson said.

Rain may mix with snow for a few hours near the Lake Michigan shoreline Thursday evening, before switching over to all snow, which will hold down totals there.

As the snow begins to taper off early Friday morning, some freezing drizzle will be possible, and on and off snow showers are expected Friday, with the potential for more persistent snow lingering over portions of east-central Wisconsin, Anderson said.

The highest snow totals are expected north and west of a line from Monroe to Sheboygan, the Weather Service said.

Forecast snow totals include 2 to 5 inches in Madison and Janesville, 3 to 6 inches in Wisconsin Dells, 3 to 7 inches in Mineral Point, 4 to 7 inches in La Crosse and Eau Claire, 3 to 5 inches in Wausau, 2 to 5 inches in Green Bay, and a trace to 2 inches in Racine.