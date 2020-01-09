Snowstorm set to deal much heavier blow to southern Wisconsin than originally forecast. See how much will fall and when

"The setup will result in a very tight weather contrast zone, where rainy conditions, snow and/or ice can all occur," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. "Temperatures over a 100-mile cross section can range from the balmy 50s and 60s to the 20s and 30s."

Enough snow to disrupt daily routines, create slippery roads, and require shovels and plows is possible from Oklahoma City to Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Davenport, Iowa; Madison and Milwaukee; Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; Caribou, Maine; and Quebec City.

The greatest risk of 6 to 12 inches of snowfall and a maximum of 18 inches will be from the western and upper Great Lakes to southern Ontario, Quebec and northern Maine, AccuWeather said.

A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will be possible Friday evening and night, especially along and southeast of a line from Janesville to Milwaukee, the Weather Service said.

A second round of mainly snow is then expected to move into the area Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, with the potentially significant snow accumulations possible with this round. Gusty north winds will also lead to blowing and drifting of snow.