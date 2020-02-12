Snowstorm on the way for southern Wisconsin, then a blast of arctic cold for entire state

A snowstorm will hit southern Wisconsin later Wednesday into Thursday, followed by the coldest air of the season, according to forecasters.

The snow is expected to overspread the area late Wednesday afternoon into the early evening and continuing through the night, with north winds picking up overnight, leading to some blowing and drifting snow, the National Weather Service said.

Snow and patchy blowing snow will continue for much of the day Thursday as temperatures fall, hitting double-digit below zero readings for most of Wisconsin overnight Thursday into Friday, with dangerous wind child values.

Madison has not officially seen a below zero reading this season, with the monthly lows bottoming out at 4 on Nov. 12, 1 on Dec. 18, and zero on Jan. 19.

The good news is that temperatures are predicted to rebound into the 30s Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast snow totals have come down slightly from Tuesday, with 1 to 2 inches expected in southwest Wisconsin, 1 to 3 inches in Madison and the rest of south-central Wisconsin, and 2 to 4 inches in southeast Wisconsin.

Elsewhere in the state, La Crosse could see 1 to 2 inches, Green Bay 2 inches, and Eau Claire less than a half-inch, while Dubuque, Iowa, could see 1 to 2 inches.