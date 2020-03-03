A quick-hitting snowstorm moving across southern Wisconsin Tuesday morning could cause slippery driving conditions, according to forecasters.

And more light snow is possible overnight, mainly along and south of Interstate 94, but high temperatures will remain in the 40s, rising to the 50s over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The line of snow showers should be out of southern Wisconsin by mid-day, with light accumulations expected on grassy surfaces and elevated objects and slush on roads, especially for areas from Wisconsin Dells to Madison to Janesville and west, the Weather Service said.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for snow showers, mainly before 9 a.m., with possible accumulation of less than a half-inch, a high near 44, and south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, turning out of the west at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph.

There’s a 40% chance for snow overnight between midnight and 5 a.m. as the low falls to around 29, and Wednesday should be partly sunny gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 42 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for rain Thursday, mainly before noon, a 40% chance for rain Sunday night, and an 80% chance for rain Monday.