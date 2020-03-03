Next 12 Hours
A quick-hitting snowstorm moving across southern Wisconsin Tuesday morning could cause slippery driving conditions, according to forecasters.
And more light snow is possible overnight, mainly along and south of Interstate 94, but high temperatures will remain in the 40s, rising to the 50s over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
The line of snow showers should be out of southern Wisconsin by mid-day, with light accumulations expected on grassy surfaces and elevated objects and slush on roads, especially for areas from Wisconsin Dells to Madison to Janesville and west, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for snow showers, mainly before 9 a.m., with possible accumulation of less than a half-inch, a high near 44, and south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, turning out of the west at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph.
There’s a 40% chance for snow overnight between midnight and 5 a.m. as the low falls to around 29, and Wednesday should be partly sunny gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 42 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for rain Thursday, mainly before noon, a 40% chance for rain Sunday night, and an 80% chance for rain Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy gradually becoming sunny on Thursday, sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, and cloudy Monday, with highs near 47, 40, 51, 58 and 51, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 30, 30, 24, 40 and 37.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a little light snow mixed with drizzle Tuesday mainly in the morning, a few flurries possible late overnight into Wednesday morning, a possible light snow/rain mix Thursday, and rain possible on Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 41, 42, 45, 40, 48, 55 and 49, and overnight lows around 28, 30, 30, 23, 34, 36 and 28.
Monday’s high in Madison was 42 at 4:32 p.m., 5 degrees above normal and 25 degrees below the record high of 67 for March 2, set in 1964.
Monday’s low in Madison was 28 at 6:42 a.m., 8 degrees above normal and 41 degrees above the record low of 13 below for March 2, set in 1913.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at zero, 0.12 inches below normal. Madison’s 2020 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.68 inches, 0.12 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 2 is 0.78 inches in 1991.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at zero, 0.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 50.7 inches, 9 inches above normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 2 is 6.9 inches in 1948.
Madison’s official snow depth is 6 inches.
