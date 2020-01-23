Snowstorm just starting, accumulation continuing into Saturday for Wisconsin. See how much will fall and when

The entire Midwest and western Great Lakes region will finally say goodbye to the system by Sunday, with slightly above-average temperatures expected in its wake.

The snow was causing some travel woes across Wisconsin and school delays in rural areas of southern Wisconsin. For the latest state road conditions, call 511, go to the 511 app, or the 511 website. A list of area school delays and closings is available at NBC15.com.

The city of Madison Streets Division said it will be working around the clock during the storm, with 32 trucks deployed on salt routes — the main thoroughfares of Madison, such as bus routes and roads around schools and hospitals. Two additional trucks will be assigned to spread sand on hills, curves, and intersections in residential areas.

In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 90% chance for snow, mainly before 5 p.m., with less than an inch of accumulation possible, a high near 34 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 90% chance for snow, with less than an inch of accumulation possible as the low falls to around 31.