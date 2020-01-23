Snowstorm just starting, accumulation continuing into Saturday for Wisconsin. See how much will fall and when

Next 12 Hours
A multi-faceted storm system that began dropping snow on Wisconsin Wednesday night is far from over, with several more inches to fall by the time the storm exits Saturday, according to forecasters.
As of 6 a.m. Thursday, 1.2 inches of snow had fallen in Madison, 0.9 inches in Racine, and more to the north and west, the National Weather Service said.
Light snow will continue Thursday morning, additional periods of light snow are expected Thursday afternoon and overnight, and periods of light to occasionally moderate snow are expected Friday through Saturday, the Weather Service said.
The Weather Service’s predicted snow totals for the rest of the storm have increased from Wednesday for Madison with less than an inch today, 1 to 2 inches overnight, and 3 to 5 inches Friday into Saturday.
Elsewhere across the state, maximum possible additional totals through Saturday include 2 ½ inches for La Crosse, 1 ½ inches for Eau Claire, 6 inches for Green Bay, and 3 ½ inches for Racine.
A focal point for some of the steadiest and heaviest snowfall is likely from northern Missouri to southeastern Iowa, northwestern and northeastern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin, with 3 to 6 inches expected and up to 8 inches possible, AccuWeather said.
The entire Midwest and western Great Lakes region will finally say goodbye to the system by Sunday, with slightly above-average temperatures expected in its wake.
The snow was causing some travel woes across Wisconsin and school delays in rural areas of southern Wisconsin. For the latest state road conditions, call 511, go to the 511 app, or the 511 website. A list of area school delays and closings is available at NBC15.com.
The city of Madison Streets Division said it will be working around the clock during the storm, with 32 trucks deployed on salt routes — the main thoroughfares of Madison, such as bus routes and roads around schools and hospitals. Two additional trucks will be assigned to spread sand on hills, curves, and intersections in residential areas.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 90% chance for snow, mainly before 5 p.m., with less than an inch of accumulation possible, a high near 34 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 90% chance for snow, with less than an inch of accumulation possible as the low falls to around 31.
The chance continues at 90% Friday, with snow before 11 a.m., then rain and snow from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m., then snow after 5 p.m., with around an inch of accumulation possible as the high rises to near 38 and northeast winds blow around 10 mph.
There’s an 80% chance for snow overnight Friday into Saturday, with accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible as the low falls to around 32.
On Saturday, there’s a 30% chance for snow before noon, then rain and snow, and precipitation chances disappear until a 20% chance for rain and snow Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Saturday, and mostly cloudy Sunday through Wednesday, with highs near 35, 36, 35, 36 and 36, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 29, 25, 26 and 28.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts 3 to 5 inches total by the storm exits the Madison area on Saturday, with mild and quiet weather to follow.
Tsaparis predicts highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s to 30 over the next week.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 31 at 9:55 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 22, set in 1964.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 21 at 2:47 a.m., 10 degrees above the normal low and 47 degrees above the record low of 26 below for Jan. 22, set in 1936.
Officially, 0.02 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s January and 2020 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.2 inches, 0.32 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) total rose to 2.72 inches, 0.1 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 22 is 1.7 inches, set in 1887.
Officially, 0.2 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s January and 2020 snow total to 11.7 inches, 2.6 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 14.6 inches, 8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 30.3 inches, 3.6 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 22 is 3.5 inches, set in 1974.
Madison’s official snow depth is 5 inches (as of midnight).
