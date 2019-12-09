Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH MID TO LATE MORNING... WIDESPREAD FOG IS IN PLACE ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS MORNING. SOME VISIBILITIES HAVE DROPPED TO A 1/4 MILE IN PLACES SO SHOULD YOU ENCOUNTER SOME OF THIS THICKER FOG, BE SURE TO SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAMS AND ALLOW EXTRA FOLLOWING DISTANCE BETWEEN YOUR CAR AND THE DRIVER AHEAD. WE ARE EXPECTING THE LOWEST VISIBILITIES TO IMPROVE AS THE MORNING WEARS ALONG. EXPECT TO SEE SOME DRIZZLE OUT THERE AS WELL.