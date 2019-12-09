Southern Wisconsin will see little, if any, snow from the storm Monday, and escape the below-zero cold that areas to the north will see after the storm moves out, according to forecasters.
Some freezing precipitation is possible for southern Wisconsin on Monday, the National Weather Service said.
The snowstorm is bringing difficult travel from Minnesota to northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan on Monday, AccuWeather reported.
Areas just north of Dane County to south of a line running roughly from Minneapolis to Green Bay will see 1 to 3 inches of snow, north of that line 3 to 6 inches, and far northern Wisconsin 6 to 12 inches, with a maximum 15 inches in some locales, AccuWeather said.
While the Twin Cities will see the morning commute impacted by snow, the steadiest and heaviest snow for Wisconsin and Michigan will wait until late morning on Monday, and continue into Monday evening for places like Green Bay and Marquette, Michigan,AccuWeather said.
In the wake of the storm, the coldest air so far this season will move into the northern Plains, with lows going well below zero in northern Wisconsin.
The Weather Service said the Twin Cities could see 2 to 4 inches of snow, then lows around 3 below and 9 below Monday and Tuesday nights, sandwiching a high Tuesday only near 5.
Eau Claire also could see 2 to 4 inches, then lows around 2 below and 10 below Monday and Tuesday nights, sandwiching a high Tuesday only near 6.
Wausau is expected to see about 3 inches, then lows around 1 below and 10 below Monday and Tuesday nights, sandwiching a high Tuesday only near 6.
Eagle River should see about 4 inches, then lows around zero and 11 below Monday and Tuesday nights, sandwiching a high Tuesday only near 7.
La Crosse is forecast to see less than a half-inch of snow, less than 0.1 inches of ice, then lows around 5 and 2 Monday and Tuesday nights, sandwiching a high Tuesday only near 12.
The Weather Service warned that cold road temperatures may result in some light freezing drizzle and scattered slippery stretches across parts of Sauk, Columbia, Marquette and Green Lake counties on Monday morning.
Rain will transition over to snow from northwest to southeast on Monday afternoon, and a period of freezing rain is possible toward evening.
On Monday morning, southern Wisconsin had areas of fog, with visibility below a mile at times, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Monday, drizzle is likely before 2 p.m., then drizzle and snow is likely between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and snow is possible after 4 p.m., with possible snow accumulation of less than a half-inch. Skies should be cloudy, with temperatures rising to near 40 by 10 a.m., then falling to around 31 during the remainder of the day, winds becoming westerly at 15 to 20 miles per hour and gusting to 30 mph.
Overnight, the low should fall to around 13, with northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph and gusting to 30 mph producing wind chill values between zero and 10.
Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 18 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5.
Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, the low should fall to around 8 and west winds around 10 mph should produce wind chill values of 5 below to zero.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for snow Thursday, a 20% chance for mixed precipitation Friday and Friday night, a 40% chance for rain and snow Saturday, and a 30% chance for snow Saturday night.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Wednesday, mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday, cloudy Saturday, and mostly cloudy Sunday, with highs near 17, 32, 40, 37 and 30, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 11, 27, 31 and 24.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts for the Madison area light rain and mist Monday morning, changing over to a light mix in the afternoon with little to no accumulation, then quiet and cold weather, a few flurries Thursday, a possible few sprinkles or flurries Friday later in the day, and possible light snow Saturday.
Tsaparis said lows will bottom out in the single digits and highs in the teens after the storm system moves out, with temperatures warming back to normal ranges later in the week.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 43 at 12:50 p.m., 11 degrees above the normal high and 17 degrees below the record high of 60 for Dec. 8, set in 1946.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 28 at 9:03 p.m., 10 degrees above the normal low and 44 degrees above the record low of 16 below for Dec. 8, set in 1876.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.04 inches, 0.53 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 44.9 inches of precipitation, 11.59 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 8 is 0.82 inches, set in 1966.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 0.2 inches, 3.1 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 15.9 inches, 8.5 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 8 is 7.1 inches, set in 2009.