The storm that dumped several inches of snow on southern Wisconsin last Friday and Saturday may end up looking like just an opening act for the main event by the time the latest storm exits the area sometime on Wednesday.
The storm’s impact has been delayed a bit from earlier forecasts, but also increased, with snow totals possibly approaching a foot in some areas.
The National Weather Service has the area under a winter storm warning from 9 a.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday with almost all of southern and central Wisconsin forecast to see from 5 to 11 inches of snow. Southeast Wisconsin could see a little to much less depending how much liquid precipitation falls instead of snow.
The storm last Friday and Saturday officially dumped 4.5 inches on Madison, with higher totals recorded elsewhere in southern Wisconsin.
The Weather Service said some freezing rain is possible in parts of far southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, with ice accumulations generally under a tenth of an inch.
“Travel could be very difficult,” the Weather Service said. “The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening commute (Tuesday) and morning commute Wednesday.”
The latest road conditions for the state are available by calling 511 or at the 511 website.
The coldest air of the season is expected to follow the storm, with wind chill values of 20 below to 30 below Thursday night and Friday night and 15 below to 20 below Saturday night. Wind chills during the day Friday may struggle to get above 10 below to 15 below zero.
And if that isn’t bad enough, there is the possibility for another storm that could deliver heavy snow Sunday night into Monday, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Tuesday, there is a chance for snow before 10 a.m., then snow possibly mixed with freezing rain from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., then snow after 2 p.m., with a high near 25 and wind chill values of 5 below to 5 as south winds blow at 5 to 15 miles per hour.
The snow is expected to continue overnight into Wednesday, mainly before 11 a.m., with a low around 21 and high near 23, and east winds turning out of the north at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said Madison could see 1 to 2 inches of snow Tuesday, 3 to 5 inches overnight, and 1 to 2 inches Wednesday, for a total 5 to 9 inches, although the snow map it posted on Twitter later Tuesday morning showed a possible 6 to 11 inches for Madison.
There is a 20 percent chance for snow Friday night into early Saturday, a 30 percent chance for snow Sunday, and 60 percent Sunday night, when the snow could be heavy, and again Monday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday through Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday, with highs near 18, 2, 7, 16 and 17, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 9, 13 below, 11 below, zero and 9, and the strongest winds Thursday and Thursday night gusting to 25 or 30 mph.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans forecasts snow developing by mid- to late morning Tuesday in Madison, possibly mixing with freezing rain initially; snow continuing overnight into Wednesday mid-day, with 7 to 10 inches falling by the time the storm moves out.
Borremans said a little light snow is possible later on Friday, Saturday night, and Sunday night into Monday.
Borremans said skies over Madison should be cloudy Tuesday, cloudy with breaks of sun in the afternoon Wednesday, mostly cloudy Thursday, increasingly cloudy Friday, partly sunny Saturday, becoming partly sunny Sunday, cloudy Monday, and mostly sunny next Tuesday, with highs near 25, 22, 17, 1, 5, 15, 16 and zero, and overnight lows around 19, 7, 13 below, 13 below, zero, 10, 6 below and 15 below.
Monday’s high in Madison was 16 at 3:36 p.m., 10 degrees below the normal high and 36 degrees below the record high of 52 for Jan. 21, set in 1964.
Monday’s low in Madison was 14 below at 5:05 a.m., 25 degrees below the normal low and 15 degrees above the record low of 29 below for Jan. 21, set in 1888.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s January and 2019 total at 1.54 inches, 0.7 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.64 inches, 1.06 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 21 is 0.57 inches, set in 1895.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, keeping Madison’s January and 2019 snow total at 4.9 inches, 3.8 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 10.8 inches, 11.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 14.2 inches, 12.1 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 21 is 7.2 inches, set in 2008.
Madison’s official snow depth is 3 inches.