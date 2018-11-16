A snowstorm coming to Wisconsin on Friday could drop up to 4 inches of snow in southern Wisconsin by Saturday morning.
The storm is developing in the northern Plains, and is expected to reach the Dairy State around 6 p.m., forecasters said.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for southwestern Wisconsin, beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m. Saturday, with 2 to 4 inches of snow expected, mostly south of Interstate 94.
In south-central and southeast Wisconsin, the Weather Service is looking at several inches of snow, but exact amounts were uncertain.
"Hazardous road conditions are likely in some areas late tonight into early Saturday," the Weather Service said.
An early Friday morning mix of rain and snow made for some slippery stretches on area roads, but traffic was moving normally throughout the Madison area.
Friday's high temperature should reach 39, then the front coming through at night will drop temperatures to around the freezing mark for the weekend.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said highs of 31 are in the works Saturday and Sunday, with skies becoming partly sunny when the snow moves out Saturday morning, then skies stay sunny on Sunday.
The cold continues as the holiday-shortened work and school week starts, with a mostly cloudy 31 on Monday and a mostly sunny 32 on Tuesday.
We should see a warm up heading into Thanksgiving, with sun and 43 on Wednesday and sun and 48 on Thanksgiving on Thursday.
Borremans is looking at a chance for a few showers next Friday, with the high breaking the 50-degree mark at 52.
Thursday's high of 41 was 3 degrees below normal and 27 degrees below the record high of 68 for Nov. 15, set in 1990.
The low of 16 was 13 degrees below normal and 11 degrees below the record low of 5 for the date, set in 1959.
A trace of precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport on Thursday, keeping the November total at 1.41 inches, 0.20 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Nov. 15 was 0.95 inches in 1947.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 12.23 inches of precipitation, 5.49 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 48.26 inches of precipitation, 16.70 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Nov. 15 was 3.8 inches in 1947.