Snow will be piling up over next few days across Wisconsin. See how much will fall and when

If the Weather Service’s possible maximum totals for periods through Saturday are added together, Madison could see around 4 inches of snow, La Crosse around 5 inches, Eau Claire around 7 inches, Green Bay around 2 ½ inches, and Racine around 3 inches.

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 30% chance for snow, mainly after 4 p.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 32 and south winds around 15 mph.

Overnight, there’s a 90% chance for snow, mainly after 8 p.m. and possibly totaling around an inch, as the low falls to around 27.

Chances for snow are 80% Thursday and Thursday night, with possible accumulation of less than an inch for both periods, a high near 34 and low round 30, the Weather Service said.

On Friday and Friday night, there’s a 70% chance for snow before 10 a.m., then rain and snow, changing back to all snow after 10 p.m., with possible accumulation of less than a half-inch for both periods, a high near 36 and low around 31.

Saturday’s forecast features just a 20% chance for snow before noon, and quiet weather follows through Tuesday, the Weather Service said.