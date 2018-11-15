Southern Wisconsin could see two nights in a row of winter weather that could make for hazardous driving conditions.
The National Weather Service said residents will first have to deal with light snow and freezing drizzle late Thursday night, primarily north of Interstate 94, with any freezing drizzle bringing the potential for glazed roads and sidewalks.
The second problem comes late Friday night, with a snowstorm bringing up to 3 inches of snow, more toward southwest Wisconsin and less toward southeast Wisconsin.
In Madison, forecasters are looking at up to 2 inches of snow, but there's quite a bit of uncertainty, since the track of the storm is not definite.
Before any inclement weather comes to town, it should be a nice but cool day in the capital city on Thursday, with sunshine and a high of 40, the first time in 10 days the high would be at 40 or better.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said it should be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high of 38 on Friday, then light snow developing at night.
The Weather Service said there's a 50 percent chance of precipitation Friday night into Saturday, mainly between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m., with Saturday's high only reaching 34.
The cold weather continues on Sunday and Monday, with sunshine and highs of 33 and 31 respectively.
Look for milder temperatures beginning on Tuesday, with a high of 40, then highs of 45 on Wednesday and 48 next Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.
Skies should be partly to mostly sunny all three days.
Wednesday's high of 34 was 11 degrees below normal and 37 degrees below the record high of 71 for Nov. 14, set in 1971.
The low of 13 was 16 degrees below normal and 11 degrees above the record low of 2 for the date, set in 1959.
No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the November total at 1.41 inches, 0.29 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Nov. 14 was 1.04 inches in 1956.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 12.23 inches of precipitation, 5.58 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 48.26 inches of precipitation, 16.79 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Nov. 14 was 2.0 inches in 1997.