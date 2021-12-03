Snow stays north and east of Madison as near-snowless season continues

Next 12 Hours
Snow stayed north and east of Madison overnight into Friday morning, with slushy accumulations possibly causing slippery roads in those areas before temperatures rise toward the 40s on Friday, according to forecasters.
There will be additional chances for a light rain and snow mix on Sunday, and a system on Tuesday could bring some light accumulating Snow, the National Weather Service said.
But our relatively snowless season so far — Madison has seen just 0.6 inches since July 1 — doesn’t look to dramatically change in the near future.
And southern Wisconsin is not an anomaly: As of Dec. 2, just 8.6% of the contiguous U.S. is covered by snow, according to Weather Service data in this AccuWeather report.
That's the lowest amount of snow coverage at this time of year since 2003, the first year records on contiguous U.S. snow coverage were tracked. At this time in 2020, the figure was 16%, and in 2019, it was 46.2%.
In addition, conditions are historically warm in many areas of the nation, even record-breaking in some spots, AccuWeather said.
Palm Springs, California, set a record at 91 on Wednesday. Denver also set a record on Wednesday at 73, and that city still hasn’t seen its first measurable snowfall of the season, which also is a record. Even Wyoming reached the 70s this week.
Northeastern Wisconsin has seen significant snow, with Iron Mountain getting 7 inches on Tuesday.
The rain was expected to move out of the Madison area by daybreak, with less than a tenth of an inch falling, the Weather Service said.
On Friday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 45 and east winds around 5 miles per hour turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.
After an overnight low around 30, Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 38 and northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.
There’s a 20% chance for snow overnight Saturday into Sunday after midnight, then a 70% chance for rain and snow becoming all rain Saturday, with snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
The low Saturday night should be near 30 and then the high Sunday near 41 under mostly cloudy skies, with southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the southwest in the afternoon.
There’s a 30% chance for snow Tuesday, a 20% chance Tuesday night, and a 20% chance for rain and snow Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, partly cloudy Wednesday, and mostly cloudy Thursday, with highs near 30, 27, 32 and 38, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 25, 14, 18 and 21.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a mild Friday ahead of a weekend cooldown, a light rain-mix Sunday, flurries possible early Monday, light snow possible Tuesday and Tuesday night, and a mix possible Thursday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 45, 37, 42, 30, 28, 32 and 35, and overnight lows around 27, 30, 25, 13, 21 and 24.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 51 at 2:31 p.m., 14 degrees above the normal high and 11 degrees below the record high of 62 for Dec. 2, set in 1982.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 36 at 6:41 p.m., 14 degrees above the normal low and 48 degrees above the record low of 12 below for Dec. 2, set in 1886.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at a trace, 0.13 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 21.13 inches of precipitation, 14.5 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 2 is 1.58 inches, set in 1982.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at zero, 0.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.6 inches, 3.6 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 2 is 4.5 inches, set in 1978.