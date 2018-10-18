Snow is in the forecast for Madison on Saturday, but we probably won't have to break out the shovels just yet.
The National Weather Service said rain and snow showers are likely Saturday morning, then rain early afternoon and back to rain and snow showers by mid-afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
Heading into the weekend, it should be a nice Thursday with sun and a high of 58, before clouds move in overnight.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said we could see a few light showers, rain not snow, on Friday, with the high reaching the upper 50s.
The mixed precipitation on Saturday will give way to chilly but sunny weather into next week.
Highs are expected to reach 46 on Sunday, 56 on Monday, 50 on Tuesday and 53 on Wednesday.
Borremans said we could see a few showers next Thursday with the high topping out at 52.
Wednesday's high of 50 was 9 degrees below normal and 31 degrees below the record high of 81 for Oct. 17, set in 1910 and tied in 1953 and 1956.
The low of 31 was 7 degrees below normal and 12 degrees above the record low of 19 for the date, set in 1948.
No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport on Wednesday, keeping the October total at 4.82 inches, 3.52 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Oct. 17 was 1.99 inches in 1881.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 10.28 inches of precipitation, 5.85 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 46.31 inches of precipitation, 17.06 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Oct. 17 was 0.5 inches in 1952.