There's a chance Madison could see snow showers Friday afternoon accompanied by gusty winds, but no accumulation is expected.
The National Weather Service said snow showers were in the La Crosse area early in the afternoon and were moving to the southeast, which could mean reduced visibility for drivers.
Less than a half-inch of snow is expected, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: Cloudy with gradual clearing, low around 22. Winds gusting up to 35 mph.
- Saturday: Increasing clouds, high near 33.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 25.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 39.
- Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 26.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 33.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 20.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 30.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 19.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 36.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 26.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 43.