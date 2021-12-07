Snow showers on a chilly Tuesday for southern Wisconsin, but strong warming trend on the way

Next 12 Hours
Snow showers could bring some light accumulation across southern Wisconsin on a chilly Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Less than an inch is expected Tuesday afternoon, mainly across south-central and east-central Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.
There is a chance for more snow on Thursday, mainly toward east-central Wisconsin, and a rain-snow mix is possible Friday through Saturday.
Whatever snow falls won’t be sticking around, as a strong warming trend will have highs in the 40s starting Friday and edging toward 50 next week, the Weather Service said.
On Tuesday in Madison, there’s a 70% chance for snow showers, with cloudy skies, a high near 23 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
The chance for snow falls to 20% overnight as the low falls to around 18.
Wednesday should be mostly cloudy gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 29 and north winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 20, Thursday’s forecast features a 20% chance for snow between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 38 and southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 70% chance for rain Friday noon into Friday night after 1 p.m., with a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible during the day and again at night, and a 40% chance for rain and snow Saturday, mainly before 11 a.m.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday, partly sunny Saturday, and sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near , 36, 42 and 47, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 28, 40, 22 and 28.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts spotty, light snow possible Tuesday that could total less than a half-inch; flurries or spotty light snow overnight; a spotty, light snow-mix possible Thursday; mixed precipitation possible later on Friday; a mix to snow possible Friday night; and light snow possible Saturday morning.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 21, 30, 38, 39, 34, 40 and 44, and overnight lows around 17, 22, 27, 29, 22 and 26.
Monday’s high in Madison was 34 at 12:38 a.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 56 for Dec. 6, set in 1998.
Monday’s low in Madison was 6 at 11:55 p.m., 15 degrees below the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 11 below for Dec. 6, set in 1972.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.16 inches, 0.22 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 21.29 inches of precipitation, 14.59 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 6 is 1.32 inches, set in 1884.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, keeping Madison’s December and meteorological winter total at a trace, 2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.6 inches, 5 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 6 is 5.7 inches, set in 1994.