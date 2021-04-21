Snow showers could deliver minor slushy accumulations to southern Wisconsin on chilly Wednesday

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin could see snow showers and light slushy accumulations, mainly east of Interstate 90, on a chilly Wednesday, according to forecasters.
Occasional snow showers fell on the Sheboygan area early Wednesday morning, with minor accumulations on colder and grassy surfaces, National Weather Service lead meteorologist Marc Kavinsky said.
Scattered snow showers were expanding across southern Wisconsin during the morning and were expected to continue through the afternoon, when rain may mix in, with the showers most numerous in east-central into southeast Wisconsin, Kavinsky said.
The snow showers may be briefly moderate to heavy, reducing visibility to less than a mile and possibly resulting in some minor slushy accumulation on grassy and colder surfaces. Accumulation up to an inch is possible on colder surfaces, with isolated higher amounts to 2 inches, Kavinsky said.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 40% chance for snow showers before noon, then rain and snow showers, with partly sunny skies, a high near 44 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Overnight, there will be widespread frost after 2 a.m. and before 8 a.m., with a low around 27.
Thursday should be sunny and warmer, with a high near 57 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for showers Friday after 1 p.m. into Friday night, and a 20% chance for thunderstorms on Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday, partly sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, partly sunny Monday, and mostly cloudy Tuesday, with highs near 57, 57, 54, 67 and 75, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 38, 41, 34, 39 and 55.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few spotty, light mixed showers with a coating for localized areas on Wednesday, frost overnight, possible isolated, light rain Friday night, and a few rain showers possible Saturday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 42, 57, 53, 57, 52, 60 and 75, and overnight lows around 27, 39, 42, 34, 38 and 50.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 42 at 4:12 p.m., 17 degrees below the normal high and 43 degrees below the record high of 85 for April 20, set in 1987.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 28 at 11:54 p.m., 10 degrees below the normal low and 7 degrees above the record low of 21 for April 20, set in 1956 and 1962.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.43 inches, 0.82 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2.84 inches, 1.61 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 4.97 inches, 2.16 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 20 is 1.36 inches in 1973.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s April total at a trace, 2.2 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2 inches, 7.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 5.1 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 20 is 2.7 inches in 1993.
