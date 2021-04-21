Snow showers could deliver minor slushy accumulations to southern Wisconsin on chilly Wednesday

Southern Wisconsin could see snow showers and light slushy accumulations, mainly east of Interstate 90, on a chilly Wednesday, according to forecasters.

Occasional snow showers fell on the Sheboygan area early Wednesday morning, with minor accumulations on colder and grassy surfaces, National Weather Service lead meteorologist Marc Kavinsky said.

Scattered snow showers were expanding across southern Wisconsin during the morning and were expected to continue through the afternoon, when rain may mix in, with the showers most numerous in east-central into southeast Wisconsin, Kavinsky said.

The snow showers may be briefly moderate to heavy, reducing visibility to less than a mile and possibly resulting in some minor slushy accumulation on grassy and colder surfaces. Accumulation up to an inch is possible on colder surfaces, with isolated higher amounts to 2 inches, Kavinsky said.

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 40% chance for snow showers before noon, then rain and snow showers, with partly sunny skies, a high near 44 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Overnight, there will be widespread frost after 2 a.m. and before 8 a.m., with a low around 27.