Snow coming to Madison Friday night should not cause much of a problem for drivers, but bitter cold temperatures coming on Sunday could cause problems for everybody.
The National Weather Service has downsized the amount of snow expected in Madison to less than a half-inch, with any snow that does arrive ending before 3 a.m. Saturday.
The big problem weather-wise will be frigid temperatures from Sunday through Tuesday.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Friday night: A 70 percent chance of snow, low around 15. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.
- Saturday: Partly sunny, high near 27.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 8. Wind chills between 5 below and zero.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 15.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 10 below.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 6.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 3 below.
- Tuesday: Partly sunny, high near 14.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 3.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 21.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 8.
- Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow, high near 26.