Snow, rain, freezing rain could make for messy start to weekend for southern Wisconsin

Snow, rain and freezing rain could make for a slippery Friday night and early Saturday for southern Wisconsin, but the weather looks great after that, with highs pushing 50, according to forecasters.

National Weather Service lead forecaster Mark Gehring said a light mix of snow, rain and possibly freezing rain will move from west to east across much of southern Wisconsin starting after 6 p.m. Friday, exiting to the east between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday.

The potential for a brief period of light freezing rain and a glaze of ice would be for far southern Wisconsin, likely south of Madison and Milwaukee, Gehring said.

Any snow accumulation will be minor, Gehring said, with not even an inch predicted anywhere in the state.

In Madison on Friday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 43 and south winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 60% chance for rain and snow before midnight, then snow between midnight and 2 a.m., with possible snow accumulation of less than a half-inch, as the low falls to around 29.

Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 47 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.