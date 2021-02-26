Snow, rain, freezing rain could make for messy start to weekend for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Snow, rain and freezing rain could make for a slippery Friday night and early Saturday for southern Wisconsin, but the weather looks great after that, with highs pushing 50, according to forecasters.
National Weather Service lead forecaster Mark Gehring said a light mix of snow, rain and possibly freezing rain will move from west to east across much of southern Wisconsin starting after 6 p.m. Friday, exiting to the east between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday.
The potential for a brief period of light freezing rain and a glaze of ice would be for far southern Wisconsin, likely south of Madison and Milwaukee, Gehring said.
Any snow accumulation will be minor, Gehring said, with not even an inch predicted anywhere in the state.
In Madison on Friday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 43 and south winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 60% chance for rain and snow before midnight, then snow between midnight and 2 a.m., with possible snow accumulation of less than a half-inch, as the low falls to around 29.
Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 47 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
There’s a 30% chance for rain after midnight overnight Saturday into Sunday as the low falls to around 31.
Sunday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39 and west winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting gusts as high as 30 mph.
Quiet weather follows, with just a 20% chance for rain and snow showers Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 33, 43, 43 and 43, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 20, 19, 28 and 26.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a light snow mix in late Friday evening and at night with a half inch or less of accumulation, a light rain mix developing after midnight Saturday night possibly into Sunday morning, and a possible sprinkle Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 42, 47, 41, 37, 45, 45 and 46, and overnight lows around 30, 33, 20, 18, 26 and 24.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 41 at 3:56 p.m., 6 degrees above the normal high and 23 degrees below the record high of 64 for Feb. 25, set in 2000.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 17 at 4:26 a.m., 1 degree below the normal low and 32 degrees above the record low of 15 below for Feb. 25, set in 1967.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s February total at 0.86 inches, 0.41 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.26 inches, 0.98 inches below normal. The 2021 precipitation total stayed at 2.13 inches, 0.37 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 25 is 1.03 inches in 1929.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s February total stayed at 10.4 inches, 0.8 inches above the normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 40.9 inches, 4.9 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 43.2 inches, 3.1 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 25 is 7.4 inches in 1935.
Madison’s official snow depth is 11 inches.
