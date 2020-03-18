Snow, rain, even possible severe thunderstorms for southern Wisconsin for Wednesday and Thursday

Next 12 Hours
Snow, rain and possible thunderstorms all will be seen across southern Wisconsin at times Wednesday and Thursday, according to forecasters.
The big snowstorm that is delivering blizzard conditions in Nebraska and Wyoming will cover parts of northern Wisconsin with several inches of snow, while rain and storms hit to the south, according to forecasters.
Big snowflakes fell across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday morning, coating grassy surfaces, but temperatures were forecast to rise, with storms expected Thursday and Thursday night, the National Weather Service said.
A few strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday evening across southern Wisconsin, with more than an inch of rain possible over the period, the Weather Service said.
A few of the storms could produce gusty winds, hail and heavy rain across central Wisconsin into portions of northeast Wisconsin, with the rain transitioning to a wintry mix and then snow from north to south Thursday night before ending during the day Friday.
Snow totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected north of a Marshfield to Sister Bay line, with 3 to 5 inches possible across Vilas County.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 90% chance for rain and snow, becoming all rain after 10 a.m., with a high near 42, southeast winds around 5 miles per hour, and possible now accumulation of less than a half-inch, the Weather Service said.
There’s a 30% chance for rain overnight, mainly after 4 a.m., as the low falls to around 38.
There’s a 90% chance for rain Thursday and Thursday night, with thunderstorms possible after 1 p.m. and before 1 a.m., and the rain potentially totaling a quarter- to half inch for both periods. The high should be near 58 and the low around 29 as south winds turn out of the northwest and gust as high as 30 mph.
The Weather Service said after a 10% chance for snow Friday before 7 a.m., the weather quiets down, with just a 30% chance for rain and snow Monday night and Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, and mostly cloudy Tuesday, with highs near 33, 37, 43, 49 and 51, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 20, 25, 30 and 35.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered rain, mixing with a little snow early, then tapering in the afternoon on Wednesday; scattered rain developing in the morning Thursday, with a few thunderstorms, mainly later; a light rain and snow mix Friday morning; flurries or a little light snow possible Sunday night; and a chance for rain Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 44, 58, 37, 36, 44, 50 and 52, and overnight lows around 39, 31, 18, 19, 28, 34 and 37.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 46 at 4:52 p.m., 2 degrees above normal and 34 degrees below the record high of 80 for March 17, set in the great March heat wave of 2012.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 28 at 6:52 a.m., 3 degrees above normal and 36 degrees above the record low of 8 below for March 17, set in 1941.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 0.84 inches, 0.21 inches below normal. Madison’s 2020 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.52 inches, 0.21 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 17 is 0.77 inches in 1965.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 0.7 inches, 3.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 51.4 inches, 5.8 inches above normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 17 is 6.9 inches in 1965.
