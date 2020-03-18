Snow, rain, even possible severe thunderstorms for southern Wisconsin for Wednesday and Thursday

Snow, rain and possible thunderstorms all will be seen across southern Wisconsin at times Wednesday and Thursday, according to forecasters.

The big snowstorm that is delivering blizzard conditions in Nebraska and Wyoming will cover parts of northern Wisconsin with several inches of snow, while rain and storms hit to the south, according to forecasters.

Big snowflakes fell across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday morning, coating grassy surfaces, but temperatures were forecast to rise, with storms expected Thursday and Thursday night, the National Weather Service said.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday evening across southern Wisconsin, with more than an inch of rain possible over the period, the Weather Service said.

A few of the storms could produce gusty winds, hail and heavy rain across central Wisconsin into portions of northeast Wisconsin, with the rain transitioning to a wintry mix and then snow from north to south Thursday night before ending during the day Friday.

Snow totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected north of a Marshfield to Sister Bay line, with 3 to 5 inches possible across Vilas County.