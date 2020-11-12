Snow, rain, even more thunderstorms all possible through weekend for southern Wisconsin

Snow, rain, and even more thunderstorms are possible through the weekend for southern Wisconsin, as highs range from the 30s to the 50s, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 20% chance for showers after 5 p.m., with increasing clouds, a high near 52 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s an 80% chance for showers, possibly mixing with snow after 10 p.m., but little or no snow accumulation expected, as the low falls to around 25.

Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 38 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 50% chance for rain and/or snow showers Saturday’ a 70% chance for showers, with a thunderstorm possible before midnight, and possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; and a 20% chance for showers Sunday before noon.

Skies over Madison should be increasingly cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday, with highs near 45, 44, 41, 41 and 45, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 27, 40, 28, 26 and 28.