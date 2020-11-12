Snow, rain, even more thunderstorms all possible through weekend for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Snow, rain, and even more thunderstorms are possible through the weekend for southern Wisconsin, as highs range from the 30s to the 50s, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 20% chance for showers after 5 p.m., with increasing clouds, a high near 52 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s an 80% chance for showers, possibly mixing with snow after 10 p.m., but little or no snow accumulation expected, as the low falls to around 25.
Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 38 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 50% chance for rain and/or snow showers Saturday’ a 70% chance for showers, with a thunderstorm possible before midnight, and possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; and a 20% chance for showers Sunday before noon.
Skies over Madison should be increasingly cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday, with highs near 45, 44, 41, 41 and 45, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 27, 40, 28, 26 and 28.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a light rain and snow mix Thursday night, rain developing Saturday late in the day and continuing at night, and light rain Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 51, 38, 43, 47, 39, 42 and 48, and overnight lows around 26, 28, 42, 29, 26 and 29.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 44 at 3:16 p.m., 3 degrees below the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 70 for Nov. 11, set in 1911 and 1964.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 32 at 8:14 a.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 23 degrees above the record low of 9 for Nov. 11, set in 1979 and 2019.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.83 inches, 0.05 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 7.62 inches of precipitation, 1.21 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 36.77 inches of precipitation, 5.54 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 11 is 1.02 inches in 1903.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s November total stayed at a trace, 0.6 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.1 inches, 1 inch below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 11 is 2.5 inches in 2019.
Photos: Recalling Madison's snowiest-ever winter in 2007-08
First major storm, Dec. 1, 2007
Traffic problems, Dec. 1, 2007
Plow at work, Dec. 1, 2007
Breaking up snow, Dec. 3, 2007
Spreading salt, Dec. 3, 2007
Icy cycling, Dec. 3, 2007
Buried cars, Dec. 5, 2007
Enthused about snow, Dec. 5, 2007
Capitol snow, Dec. 11, 2007
Snarling traffic, Dec. 11, 2007
Snow and then tickets, Dec. 13, 2007
Chopping technique, Dec. 13, 2007
Winter weather, Dec. 23, 2007
Elver Park slide, Dec. 25, 2007
Snowy crash, Dec. 27, 2007
Smiling through snow, Dec. 28, 2007
Snow on Beltline, Dec. 28, 2007
Porch roof collapse, Dec. 30, 2007
No summer here, Jan. 17, 2008
Like the North Pole, Jan. 17, 2008
Snow-tow, Jan. 18, 2008
Beautiful scenery, Jan. 22, 2008
Cross-country skier, Jan. 23, 2008
Stranded on interstate, Feb. 6, 2008
Cow in a blizzard, Feb. 6, 2008
Crossing Parmenter, Feb. 6, 2008
Snowy freight train, Feb. 6, 2008
No respite from snow, Feb. 6, 2008
Vehicles slide off road, Feb. 6, 2008
Traversing Park Street, Feb. 6, 2008
Going to work, Feb. 6, 2008
Blowing out, Feb. 7, 2008
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!