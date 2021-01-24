Snow possible for southern Wisconsin late Monday into Tuesday

A snowstorm is possible across southeastern Wisconsin late Monday night into Tuesday, but it's still unclear how much will fall and where, according to the National Weather Service.

If the storm system tracks north, the Milwaukee area, along with the state's southern-most counties — including Rock, Lafayette, Green, Walworth, Kenosha and Racine counties — could see heavy snow. Dane, Iowa and Jefferson counties would see moderate to light snow. Madison could see either moderate or light snow.

But if the system travels south into Illinois, the Wisconsin counties would see little to no snow. Most of Dane County, including Madison, would see no snow at all, the weather service predicted.

It's still unclear what direction the storm will take, the weather service said just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

"Uncertainty continues for snow across southeastern Wisconsin late Monday into Tuesday, especially when it comes to the track, amounts and northern extent of snow," the weather service said.