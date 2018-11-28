Light snow expected in south-central Wisconsin Wednesday night could make for some slippery driving and walking Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service said snowfall of a half-inch to an inch could fall, making for slick spots on untreated roads and walks during the morning commute.
The snow is expected to move west to east and should start Wednesday evening, reaching Madison around 8 p.m.
Before the snow comes, it should be a mostly sunny day in Madison with a high of 29, with clouds increasing as the day goes on.
Snow should end early Thursday, with skies staying cloudy and the high topping out at 34.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said Friday should be partly sunny and milder with a high of 39.
Mixed precipitation comes to town late Friday night, with a chance of sleet, rain and freezing rain, which could cause slippery roads and hazardous travel, the Weather Service said.
Precipitation changes to all rain Saturday, and we could see up to three-quarters of an inch of rain, before changing to snow early Sunday morning.
Little snow accumulation is forecast.
Mixed precipitation is in the forecast again on Sunday. Highs should be around 40 both Saturday and Sunday.
Colder weather comes back on Monday with the high only reaching 33 under mostly cloudy skies, Borremans said.
There's a chance for snow on Tuesday with a high of 28, then clouds and 26 are forecast next Wednesday.
Tuesday's high of 24 was 14 degrees below normal and 41 degrees below the record high of 65 for Nov. 27, set in 1990 and tied in 1998.
The low of 14 was 9 degrees below normal and 21 degrees above the record low of 7 below for the date, set in 1887.
A trace of precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the November total at 1.61 inches, 0.55 inches below normal.
The record precipitation total on Nov. 27 was 1.33 inches in 1995, and it came in the form of the record 7.6 inches of snow for the date.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 12.43 inches of precipitation, 4.74 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 48.46 inches of precipitation, 15.95 inches above normal.