Snow over, more bitter cold air to move into southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After a snowy weekend into Monday across southern Wisconsin, temperatures will be headed back below zero for the next couple of mornings, according to forecasters.
Monday’s snow was expected to exit southern Wisconsin by mid-day, with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation, said Marc Kavinsky, National Weather Service lead meteorologist.
The bitterly cold air will move in by Monday night and linger into Wednesday, with the bottom on Wednesday morning, when temperatures will be double digits below zero and wind chills down to 20 below to 30 below.
A wind chill advisory has just been issued for parts of south-central Wisconsin, including Madison, from 3 a.m. to noon Tuesday, and overnight Tuesday into Wednesday is predicted to be even cold so another may be needed then.
"Northern regions of the U.S. have been no stranger to cold air this month with several injections of cold air being felt from the Midwest into New England," said AccuWeather meteorologist Lauren Hyde. "Times of cold air are far from over, and next week could feature not one, but two cold air masses moving into the Lower 48.”
In Madison on Monday, look for cloudy skies, a high near 20, south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the north and increasing to 10 to 15 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 5 below with wind chills of 10 below to 20 below, Tuesday should be sunny and cold, with a high near 4 and wind chills of 15 below to 20 below.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 14 below with wind chills of 20 below to 25 below, Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 9 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the south in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said quiet weather should continue into the weekend, with just a 30% chance for snow showers Thursday, mainly after noon.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday, mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 30, 15, 21 and 26, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 15, 1 below, zero and 10.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts more bitterly cold air moving in overnight and mostly quiet weather for the next week, with just some spotty, light snow possible later in the day on Thursday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 20, 5, 10, 29, 16, 21 and 29, and overnight lows around 6 below, 13 below, 8, zero, 2 and 7.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 14 at 1:52 a.m., 13 degrees below the normal high and 36 degrees below the record high of 50 for Jan. 23, set in 1909.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 2 at 7:06 a.m., 9 degrees below the normal low and 29 degrees above the record low of 27 below for Jan. 23, set in 1963.
Officially, 0.08 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s January and 2022 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.32 inches, 0.76 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) total rose to 2.01 inches, 0.7 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 23 is 0.89 inches, set in 1898.
Officially, 1.3 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s January and 2022 snow total to 7.2 inches, 2.6 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 13.7 inches, 8.1 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 14.3 inches, 11.1 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 23 is 9 inches, set in 1898.
Madison’s official snow depth is 7 inches.